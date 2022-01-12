The UAE government announced, during its periodic briefing yesterday, to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country (Covid-19), the extension of the study in the distance education system for a period of one week for schools and universities from January 17 to 21.

It was also decided to postpone the attendance exams for schools and universities until after the 28th of this month, based on an assessment of the epidemiological situation in the country.

She confirmed the implementation of this decision for educational facilities at the national level, while local authorities and teams in each emirate will have flexibility in implementing it.

In detail, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Noura Al Ghaithi, confirmed that national efforts in the governmental, local and private sectors are continuing to provide a healthy and protective environment for community members, as the authorities work through specialized teams and qualified human cadres to provide health stability for all segments of society, including citizens, residents and visitors. Country.

She said that the UAE has presented, since the beginning of the pandemic, a pioneering model in the flexible and professional way of dealing with the management of the “Covid-19” pandemic crisis, and this readiness was the result of cooperation between all national agencies and relevant sectors that work in a team spirit under the directives of the leadership in order to preserve the health of society to reach a stage recover.

She added that the health sector continued its efforts to reach community immunity by providing vaccines to groups eligible to receive vaccination, as the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total population reached 100%, while the percentage of recipients of two vaccine doses was 92.76% of the total approved population census.

Al Ghaithi stressed that the UAE has been keen from an early age to provide approved vaccinations free of charge in government and private health facilities in the country to ensure that the vaccine is provided to the largest segment of society members to achieve immunity and to enhance the protection of the health of individuals, noting that studies have proven that vaccinations with their basic and supportive doses help significantly. It reduces the risk of disease, its complications, and deaths, and it effectively contributes to stopping the emergence of mutant mutations.

She stressed that the booster dose is one of the most important factors for maintaining public health and the safety of community members, and it has a significant and effective role in enhancing acquired immunity to achieve maximum benefit, especially in the current circumstances in which the world is witnessing an increase in the number of registered cases.

It recommended that eligible individuals receive booster doses to protect them, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Al-Ghaithi called on community members to adhere to the approved precautionary and preventive measures.

For his part, the official spokesman for the educational sector in the country, Hazza Al-Mansoori, affirmed the sector’s readiness and proactive measures to quickly deal with emergency situations in order to ensure the continuity of the educational process in an optimal manner through continuous follow-up to the data of the crisis and its developments to support and take the most appropriate decisions, referring to the review of the epidemiological situation. And its developments on an ongoing basis, especially during the current period, to facilitate a safe return and ensure public health and the health and safety of students, teachers and administrative staff in educational facilities.

He said: “By following up on the epidemiological situation, it was decided to extend the study in the distance education system for a period of one week for schools and universities, starting from the date of January 17 to 21, and it was also decided to postpone the attendance exams for schools and universities until after the date of January 28, based on an assessment of the epidemiological situation in the country.” ».

Al-Mansoori added that “the decision will be applied to educational facilities at the national level, and local authorities and teams in each emirate will have flexibility in implementing it, as the decision aims to preserve the health and safety of students, educational and administrative cadres, the continuation of the educational process, and adapt to scenarios imposed by the developments of the pandemic.”



