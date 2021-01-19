Private schools in Abu Dhabi have confirmed that extending the distance education period for an additional three weeks will give the opportunity for the largest number of educational workers to receive the “Covid-19” vaccine, which increases the degree of safety inside schools, while the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee will Resulting from the Corona pandemic »in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, to monitor the situation during this period, to identify all developments and prepare schools during this stage.

Officials in private schools in Abu Dhabi: Rami Jabour, Maryam Saad, Rand Khaled, and Nadia Saleh confirmed that the decision to postpone studying inside the classroom, and to continue distance education for a period of three weeks, will give educational workers an opportunity to get vaccination, and will increase the number of recipients. On the first and second doses, indicating that the Department of Education and Knowledge has provided appointments for all private schools to meet their employees and their families, to facilitate procedures and encourage them to vaccinate.

They explained that all workers in private schools, whether or not they received the vaccine, carry out a “free” PCR examination every 14 days, by showing the work card only in any of the examination centers, and schools also send text and e-mail messages to The students’ families to urge them to receive the vaccine to ensure their safety and the safety of their children.

They indicated that the students’ continued receiving of their education from a distance during this period guarantees the safety of students, and that they will not be exposed to the Coronavirus, in light of the resurgence of infection cases in the country and the world during this period, and it will not affect the educational process and academic achievement of students. In light of the readiness of the infrastructure of the educational system in the emirate, and the schools’ possession of advanced educational platforms.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, said: “We are in the Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters resulting from the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and we are working according to a proactive system, and during the recent period an increase in the number of injuries has been observed at the state level, and thus It was important to study the situation regarding the opening of schools during this period, and the committee decided to wait during this period and maintain the distance education system, ”indicating that the decision was taken in coordination with the Department of Education and Knowledge which is making important efforts to develop educational performance.

Al-Kaabi indicated, in media statements, that the decision to extend the distance education model was linked to a period of three weeks, because the epidemiological situation regarding the Corona pandemic is changing, and now we are monitoring an increase in the number of cases, and we have given ourselves a three-week period to monitor the situation, and during this Period The Emergency and Crisis Management Committee, in coordination with the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, will be informed of all developments and prepare schools during this stage.

Conditions for students’ return to school

The Department of Education and Knowledge affirmed that the health and safety of students and workers in the education sector is one of its top priorities when considering the possibility of students returning to school seats, noting that it has worked extensively with schools, parents, teachers and those concerned in federal agencies, to develop guidelines and precautionary measures to ensure the return of children to Their schools safely.

The department indicated that upon approval of students returning to study seats, all students returning from travel since the third of January 2021, between the ages of four and 11 years, will be required to present a negative (PCR) test result, by means of a nasal swab or saliva, before entering the school Note that the results of the examination should not exceed 96 hours, and students coming from countries not included in the green list must present a certificate stating that the quarantine period required for one of his parents or guardian has been completed. This certificate can be obtained from SEHA after removing the tracking device. .





