“The current four-month military service is not enough to respond to the ever-changing situation at an accelerating pace,” Tsai told a press conference.
“We decided to restore the period of military service for a year, starting from 2024,” she added.
She explained that the amendment will apply to all men born after January 1, 2005.
“Nobody wants war,” she continued, “but, my countrymen, peace will not fall from the sky.”
Tsai considered her decision to extend military service “very difficult”, but noted that it was aimed at “securing a democratic way of life for our future generations”.
Tsai’s announcement comes two days after Chinese military exercises near Taiwan that Beijing says are in response to unspecified “provocations” and “collusion” between the United States and the self-ruled island.
balance of power
- Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was re-elected in October for a third presidential term, has stressed that Taiwan’s “reunification” cannot wait for generations to come.
- In the event of a conflict, Beijing, with a million troops, would greatly exceed Taiwan’s 88,000 island troops, according to Pentagon estimates, and be outnumbered by Beijing in military equipment.
- Taiwan has stepped up training of reservists and increased purchases of fighter jets and anti-ship missiles to bolster its defences, but experts say that is not enough.
- The previous Taiwanese government had shortened the length of compulsory service from one year to four months, preferring to develop an army of conscripts.
- Recent polls show that more than three-quarters of Taiwanese consider this period to be too short.
- The Taiwanese military has difficulty recruiting and retaining full-time people due to lack of financial incentives.
- Taiwan seceded from China at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, and the president of Taiwan declared that her citizens did not want to join China.
