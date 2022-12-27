“The current four-month military service is not enough to respond to the ever-changing situation at an accelerating pace,” Tsai told a press conference.

“We decided to restore the period of military service for a year, starting from 2024,” she added.

She explained that the amendment will apply to all men born after January 1, 2005.

“Nobody wants war,” she continued, “but, my countrymen, peace will not fall from the sky.”

Tsai considered her decision to extend military service “very difficult”, but noted that it was aimed at “securing a democratic way of life for our future generations”.

Tsai’s announcement comes two days after Chinese military exercises near Taiwan that Beijing says are in response to unspecified “provocations” and “collusion” between the United States and the self-ruled island.

balance of power