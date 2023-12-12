Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 12/12/2023 – 16:32

Consumers who join the Unroll They no longer need to have a silver or gold level account on the Gov.br platform. The criterion was announced after the federal government approved a Provisional Measure which extends the operation of the program until March 2024.

The target audience is people who earn up to 2 minimum wages or registered with CadÚnico and have debts of up to R$5,000. To participate in the program, it is essential to register with GOV.BR Platform.

Registration is carried out directly on the federal government portal and to be able to negotiate, debtors must be enabled on GOV.BR. However, whoever creates the registration and acquires the Bronze level, the first in the category, can also negotiate. The measure benefits 12.7 million people who fit the program's profile and have a bronze account.

When registering, the citizen fills out a form and their data can be validated at the Federal Revenue Service or the INSS. Registration can also be carried out at an INSS Agency or at Senatran posts.

What is the GOV.BR account?

The GOV.BR Account is the identification that proves in digital media that the citizen is the citizen. With it, you can safely identify yourself when accessing digital services, such as Income Tax Declaration, SUS Services, e-Social Portal and Enem. It is free and available to all Brazilians.

In addition to accessing services, a GOV.BR account also makes it possible to present your digital documents – such as the Digital Traffic Card, sign documents electronically and carry out digital proof of life.