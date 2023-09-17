After missing the 1st statement, Ednaldo Rodrigues must appear before the commission on Wednesday (September 20, 2023)

With the extension of the CPIs in the Chamber, the commission that investigates the relationship between sports betting and the manipulation of football game results set a new date for the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, to appear before the collegiate. He will be heard on Wednesday (September 20, 2023).

Rodrigues should have gone to school on September 11th, but he missed it, citing the proximity to a Brazilian football team game, scheduled for the following day. The commission would close its work on September 14th and would not be able to hear the leader, but the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), authorized the continuation of work until September 26th.

Ednaldo Rodrigues will be heard as a guest at a public hearing to talk about the actions of the Brazilian Football Confederation and the manipulation of results in Brazilian football.

Rodrigues, 69 years old, was elected president of the CBF in March 2022 for a term of office until 2026. Before officially assuming the position, he held the position on an interim basis in 2021, after the removal of Rogério Caboclo, accused of moral and sexual harassment of an ex -employee.

At the time, Rodrigues’ election was questioned in court by Gustavo Feijó, then one of the entity’s vice-presidents and former president of the Alagoan Football Federation.

Testimonial

Rodrigues’ trip to the CPI is one of the most anticipated by deputies. He was the target of 4 requests presented to the commission for his appearance. Deputies hope to hear the measures adopted by CBF to prevent and combat manipulation of results, as well as clarifications on current inspection and transparency processes.

The hearing was requested by deputies Fred Costa (Patriota-MG), Luciano Vieira (PL-RJ), Ricardo Silva (PSD-SP) and Mersinho Lucena (PP-PB).

In a letter sent on May 18 to Ricardo Silva, 3rd vice-president of the CPI, Ednaldo Rodrigues praised the commission’s initiative and declared that the manipulation of results is a “old problem” made worse by the internet.

According to him, the CBF adopts “the same measures that the main sporting entities in the world adopt to protect the integrity of sport”. In the message sent, the leader also said that the confederation is structuring “own initiatives” to combat manipulation.

The CPI was installed on May 17 and is chaired by the deputy Julio Arcoverde (PP-PI). He has already presided over the River Atlético Clube, from Teresina (PI). The report is from the deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE).

The commission originates from the investigation of the MPGO (Public Ministry of Goiás). The organization launched Operation Maximum Penalty on February 14, which investigates manipulation of game results in Series B of the 2022 Brazilian Championship.