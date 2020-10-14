The federal and state governments apparently want to resolve a lower threshold for corona infections for the upcoming autumn and winter months, from which stricter measures to contain the virus must be implemented.

According to information from the Tagesspiegel, the value of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days remains as a general nationwide requirement for additional action by the authorities. From this value onwards, a city or district (in Berlin also a district) is a “hotspot”. But in the future, certain measures should attack with a value of 35 infections.

A “supplementary mask requirement” is to be introduced, namely where “where people come together closer or longer”, as it is called in one of the drafts, on the basis of which Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister in the afternoon work together as closely as possible and uniformly Want to communicate the procedure.

Clubs closed?

In addition, there should then also be a uniform curfew in gastronomy in general. Bars and clubs could then also be completely closed. A time has not yet been set in advance – in Berlin there is currently a curfew from 11 p.m., CSU boss Markus Söder proposed on Tuesday 10 p.m.

In addition, from the 35 value onwards, a participant limit will become binding for public events. Here, too, no number has yet been decided. “Exceptions require a hygiene concept coordinated with the responsible health department,” says the paper. An upper limit should then also apply for private celebrations in family or friends. Several countries have just decided on this.

Aggravation even after ten days without a decrease

Further cuts, such as the contact restrictions in public space to a certain number of people, should apply as before from 50 infections. If these measures do not take effect within ten days, there should be even stricter provisions.

No specific decision is foreseeable for the time being on the controversial ban on lodging. But all citizens are called upon to “avoid unnecessary domestic German trips to and from areas that exceed the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the last 7 days” in the coming months. It should also be remembered that in the majority of the federal states, accommodation for travelers from hotspots requires a negative test.

Federal resolution proposal

These measures are in the draft resolution that the federal government has drawn up for the meeting. It is unclear to what extent the content has already been coordinated with the federal states in advance. But there was a meeting between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister of the Union on Tuesday evening. This had probably been arranged in order to appear as united as possible on this side and to avoid the impression that there were major differences between the federal government and the states. At the beginning of the cold season, when many activities are again shifting indoors, the primary goal is to “reduce the number of contacts in a targeted manner where there is a particular risk of infection”. This was most recently the case at private celebrations with a large number of participants, also in certain businesses such as slaughterhouses, but also through club visits.

Aid for catering will be extended

Because months of restrictions are to be expected in the catering industry, especially in large cities, the federal government wants to extend and expand aid measures for affected companies.

All authorities are asked to support the health departments with staff in order to guarantee contact follow-up – which will undoubtedly be more necessary in winter. Secondment would come into question here as well as the training of additional staff, such as students.

The recently available corona rapid tests are to be used primarily in hospitals and retirement homes – in addition to patients or inmates and staff, this should also be used for visitors. The aim is to counteract social isolation in clinics and homes.