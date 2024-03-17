Renew your family space with the expandable transformer table dining set, ideal for those looking for a versatile and functional dining room for family gatherings or events with plenty of space, Costco has the perfect discounted deal for a limited time.
We present the Transformer Table Expandable Dining Set, with a capacity of up to 12 people and an intelligent design that adapts to your needs, with detailed craftsmanship, this exclusive dining set is designed with high quality materials, using 100% wood to ensure durability and sustainability.
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to purchase the Transformer Table Expandable Dining Set at Costco, with a special discount for a limited time, from an initial price of $29,999 you can buy it for $26,999 promotion valid until March 17; This amount already includes shipping if you decide to buy it online.
Characteristics:
⦿ This dining set is its transformation capacity.
⦿ Easy to move and expand, this furniture fits perfectly for any occasion, from intimate gatherings to family celebrations.
⦿ With a smart and innovative design, it is the perfect complement to any lifestyle.
⦿ The table and bench, made of high-quality solid wood, are easy to clean and maintain.
⦿ With just a damp cloth and a mild cleaner, you can effortlessly keep them in perfect condition.
⦿ With four additional size options, this set expands from 18 inches for 1 person to 113 inches for 12 people in seconds.
⦿ Thanks to its innovative design, you can configure and expand without additional help
⦿ In terms of its weight capacity, this set is strong and durable.
⦿ Fully extended, the table can support up to 340 kg, while the bench can support up to 680 kg.
⦿ With a total weight of 102 kg for the table and 50 kg for the bench, you can be sure of its stability and safety during any meeting.
