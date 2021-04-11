Georg Wellendorff is a happy guy with the unpretentious disposition of the family entrepreneur. But he’s an entrepreneur, so he knows about the dangers of standstill and the need for innovation. If he puts on his mischievous smile, the other person suspects: He and his persistent goldsmiths have once again achieved a small coup. One of these questions follows. “Which castle is the best in the world?”

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

In this moment, which is not entirely free from the possibility of embarrassment, it helps to know that the Pforzheim jewelery manufacturer developed a gold bracelet with an almost invisible folding clasp some time ago. Their combination of spring-loaded lock, lamellas and filigree runners is a unique technology that cannot be further refined from a human perspective. Unless by omission. “No lock at all” is the appropriate answer that has also preoccupied the Wellendorffs over the past few years.

But how does a gold bracelet without a lock get on the lady’s arm without ever losing its shape? Gold holds or breaks, does not like to stretch it. The basic law of the industry is “the Brepohl”, and if we haven’t overlooked anything on the seemingly 1000 humor-free printed pages about “Theory and Practice of the Goldsmith”, there is no question of springy bracelets. Such obstacles generally spur the Wellendorffs on, so they set themselves and their masters in the factory the brain teaser of somehow getting it done. As usual, that took a while. And it is clearly a success.

Inspired by complex medical technology

Pieces of jewelry that have springs usually have a steel core, which of course was out of the question. In the past 128 years, the Pforzheimer has gained a lot of knowledge about thermal curing processes, which is used here. Without revealing details, Wellendorff speaks of inspiration from medical technology and an interplay of alloy, pressure, temperature and deformation of the material.



Noble unique piece: bracelet with 141 brilliant-cut diamonds and an eight-carat diamond as a snake head

:



Image: Wellendorff





The bracelet has a soul, it is harder on the inside than on the outside, which is important so that it hugs the skin gently. In any case, it can be pulled apart surprisingly with two fingers and placed in two or three loops around the forearm, where it returns to its circular-oval original shape. The process looks as light as a feather, but the piece of jewelery weighs heavier in the hand, as it is made of 18 carat gold, optionally set with diamonds. The length is specified, there are sizes L, M or S.

A bracelet costs up to 121,000 euros

The series named “Hug me” is made in yellow gold or white gold or a combination of both. The pure entry-level model costs 9200 euros, depending on the addition of white gold and diamonds, the price range of the seven variants on offer goes up to 121,000 euros.

Strictly speaking, there is an eighth variant, but only once. In order to show what is possible, Wellendorff made an example out of yellow gold, set it all around with 141 brilliant-cut diamonds and set a snake head consisting of a flawless 8-carat pear-cut diamond at the top. The stone comes from South Africa, the cut from Amsterdam, the finish from Pforzheim, that’s how German medium-sized businesses go today. 532,000 euros would have to be invested for this.