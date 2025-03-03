Click your device to open the installation instructions. I cannot exaggerate how important it is to keep those instructions open during the entire installation process so you can follow them exactly, the steps to install the operating system will really vary depending on the device, and it is possible to block the phone if you are not paying much attention.

First, I would like to explain how to configure the installation equipment. You will need to ensure that two command line tools are installed: ADP and Fastboot. These are the tools you will use during installation.

This is simpler in Linux: simply install the two applications using your package manager (you are a Linux user, you know how to do it).

Mac users should install Homebrew, which is a package manager for the Apple operating system that makes it really easy to install software like this. I could write many articles about configuring this software -Act, I have done it- but the summary is that you need to open the terminal, which you can find in the folder applications under profits (or looking for “terminal” in spotlight) and paste the script there in the Homebrew main page. I recommend that you first read about Homebrew, but that you know that it is generally considered reliable. Once Homebrew is installed on your Mac, you just have to write “Brew Install Android-Platform-Tools “ And everything will be ready.

Windows users, unfortunately, are the ones who will have it more difficult. You will have to manually download the tools, store them somewhere, and then change the environment variables. I recommend following the instructions on the page web of lineage to know how to do it. Alternatively, you can try to install a Windows package manager like Scoopthat will do the easiest job.

Install lineageos

Once this software On your computer, you are ready to do the real installation on your phone. The exact steps will vary depending on your phone, and as I said before, you should really follow the documentation provided by lineage for your device.

That said, the installation generally follows these steps: activate the developer mode on the phone, deactivate the OEM block, start in the starting manager of the device so that it can unlock it, flash an image on the device, start in recovery mode, and then install the new operating system.

Most of these operations are carried out from the computer command line, but sometimes it is necessary to interact with the device itself. It seems a lot, but it didn’t take me more than an hour in my first attempt.

Keep in mind that, at a given time, you will have the option to install accessories such as Google Apps and Google Play. Do not skip this step if you want the option to download Google Play-you will have the opportunity to do it again later without restarting the entire process. Again: the important thing here will be to follow the instructions of your phone to the letter. It can take time, but in the end, you will have an old device with a new life.

