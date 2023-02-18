It is very likely that the vast majority of users think that, even if they have the latest (and even the best) smartphone on the market, the battery remains its Achilles heel: sooner or later it will be difficult for them to reach the end of the day with some charge to continue working. Is it that this component does not improve when all the others have? It is not entirely true. The use of processors with good energy efficiency, the presence of software focused on reducing consumption and more efficient batteries have managed to extend autonomy. But, usually, it is hardly noticeable. And it is that, despite these technical improvements, the presence of larger screens, with more resolution or better refresh rates, among other characteristics, also have an impact on higher consumption.

While waiting for the great and long-awaited advances in this field to arrive (for example, the graphene batteries that have been talked about for years, or the aluminum ones), it is possible to take some measures so as not to run out of charge at the most inopportune moment. . And the main manufacturers offer some recommendations that can help —and that can be extrapolated in many cases also to smartwatcheslaptops and other devices.

Always have updated software

Both Android and iOS include tools to save energy on their devices, which also usually arrive in the form of software updates when a problem is detected. Hence the importance of activating automatic updates and checking that the latest version of the operating systems is always installed.

Check consumption

In the battery settings section, it is possible to check the effective time that the screen has been on or which applications have consumed the most while they were being used or when they were running in the background. This information helps to know if any apps in particular, it has an abnormal operation or to take measures with those that consume more when they are not being used: close them, deactivate the update when another is being used appsdisable location…

Optimize settings

Many of the features of smartphones are customizable and it is possible to choose a configuration that penalizes less autonomy:

If the phone has an always-on screen function – it is quite common, Android has allowed it for years, and Apple has incorporated it into its iPhone 14 – it can be deactivated.

As a complement to the above, it is also possible to regulate the time that the screen remains on before it turns off automatically. A few second setup helps increase battery life.

Two more settings on the screen: regulate the brightness (it is best to activate the automatic one) and modify the refresh rate of the screen since, the higher it is, the more it consumes.

If you are going to connect to a Wi-Fi network or one is available, it is preferable to access the Internet through mobile data, since they consume more. In case the devices are 5G, it can also be deactivated and opt for a 4G connection.

Other interesting measures could be to disable the vibration or the sound of the keyboard or activate the dark theme.

Choose low power mode

All mobiles have a low consumption mode that we are only aware of when the battery drops below 20%: at that moment, we receive a notification asking us if we want to activate it. If it can’t be loaded soon, it’s best to accept. What this mode does is reduce the brightness of the screen, minimize animations, download content in the background… so that the battery drain is reduced to the maximum. We will continue to receive calls and messages as normal, but for the mail to be updated we will have to enter the specific app, and the same with WhatsApp and other third-party applications.

Avoid extreme temperatures

If it is very cold or very hot, electronic devices tend to give errors. In the case of the battery, the cold could cause it to discharge earlier, but it would return to its normal state once the temperature has recovered. What has more risks is heat: the lithium with which they are made swells from 50º. And without reaching that, from around 35 degrees it can already cause its useful life to be reduced and also its performance. All the devices have the ideal operating temperature in their specification sheet and in all cases recommendations are offered such as preferably using original chargers and components, not leaving the devices plugged in to the current more than necessary and not using them during charging periods. .

