In recent years, “Italian manga”, i.e. comics created by our compatriots, taking up the classic style of works from the land of the Rising Sun, have been becoming increasingly popular. With this review we will examine Exquisite! Fantastic Traditional Italian Flavors Of Gianmarco Bonelli, published by Jundo in physical and digital formats. The manga is able to capture even the most skeptical of readers right from the first pages where the author has not spared references to his favorite works.

How can you, for example, not notice a little boy dressed clearly like Luffy Of ONE PIECE or even the Badaliscowhich we will talk about in the section dedicated to the plot, clearly designed in the style of the missions of Monster Hunter. I admit that I am decidedly biased given that I love all sorts of mash ups, but I particularly appreciated this last one dedicated to the CAPCOM video game series given that it goes wonderfully with the world of Exquisite!

Original title: Exquisite! Fantastic Traditional Italian Flavors

Italian release: November 16, 2022

Number of volumes: 2 (in progress)

Publishing house: Jundo

Type: Action

Drawings: Gianmarco Bonelli

History: Gianmarco Bonelli

Format: 12×16.5 paperback

Number of pages: 232 See also Cyberpunk 2077, Keanu Reeves has never played it, contrary to what was said by CD Projekt We reviewed Squisito! Fantastic Traditional Italian Flavors via print volume provided to us free of charge by Jundo.

Exquisite is a mix between Toriko and Dragon Ball

Moving on to the plot, the latter sees two boys at the centre, Pia And Leo, an ingredient gatherer and a cook respectively. In the universe of Exquisitein fact, the culinary art is very important and there are many who, accompanied by their collectors (who are real monster hunters) travel across the continent in search of the rarest and most sought-after flavours, unfortunately often connected to animals scary and terrifying to say the least.

The pacing of the story is excellent. After a couple of pages dedicated to the presentation of Pia and her role as collector (since she was practically denied in the kitchen), the plot will start when Leo makes his appearance, saved by the protagonist from the clutches of the Badalisco who had poisoned the boy. The two, therefore, will decide to team up to go in search of the most famous chefs in this world (who disappeared more than ten years ago without leaving a trace) on a journey that will cover the entire country and its typical dishes. Furthermore, what particularly struck me was the care put by the mangaka in world buildingan aspect that is too often underestimated and which damages works that otherwise could rise to masterpieces.

The protagonists will travel throughout Italy

What convinces me a little less are the drawings, which often appear “incomplete”. In fact, to tell the truth, it’s really what bothers me the most the two main characters, who didn’t convince me anatomically in some situations but then again it could simply be a question of style. Moving on to the side reserved for publishing, Jundo once again it proves to be synonymous with quality by offering us a work of 230 plates with several color pages and even a dust jacket for just six euros. Furthermore, the recipe for almond biscuits, created by one of the characters of Exquisiteand positioned on one of the flaps, a real touch of class!

To whom we recommend Squisito! Fantastic Traditional Italian Flavors?

Exquisite it’s a suitable read for everyone like most shonen. In particular, obviously, the story will appeal to lovers of cooking and fighting giant beasts. In any case, however, you certainly don’t have to be a great chef to enjoy the most action part of the manga, furthermore, its light-hearted tone means that even the littlest ones can approach Exquisite without any hesitation.

An excellent manga that will certainly entertain you

World building with attention to every detail See also Twin Peaks becomes a PS1 game Some cartoons are not fully convincing

The plot is almost a side element and this could disturb the most demanding readers