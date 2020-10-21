231 foreigners among the 8,000 registered in the radicalized files will be expelled. They are suspected of wanting to take part in terrorist activities. 180 of these people are imprisoned and will be deported at the end of their sentence according to Gérald Darmanin. 51 are said to be in the process of being arrested. But in order to be able to expel them, their country of origin must agree to receive them. It is partly for this reason that the Minister of the Interior was in Morocco last week.

The 231 foreigners listed are nationals of at least four countries: Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Russia. Even in an irregular situation, a foreigner cannot be deported to a country where he could be ill-treated. “France is a signatory to a number of treaties and in particular to the European Convention on Human Rights, which does not allow people to return to a country in which they risk their life or safety. But we still have to justify of this impossibility “, explains Me Patrick Berdugo, lawyer at the Paris bar. Each year in France, an average of 30,000 people are subject to expulsion proceedings.

