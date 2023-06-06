Expulsions of diplomats | Supo’s deputy chief: Deportations are a significant setback for Russian intelligence in Finland

The deputy chief of the Protection Police, Teemu Turunen, believes that the importance of Russian cyber espionage will be emphasized with the deportations.

6.6. 20:36

Finland decided on Tuesday to deport nine Russian spies at the initiative of the Protection Police. Deputy Chief of the Protection Police Teemu Turunen describes the incident as significant and says the deportations are a significant setback for Russian intelligence in Finland.

“It’s about intelligence officers, or so-called fake diplomats. “Nine were deported because they are the people we presented because of activities contrary to the Vienna Diplomatic Agreement,” says Turunen.

Tp-utva means the president Sauli Niinistön and the joint meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy decided on Monday Finland expelling nine Russian spies from Finland. Department head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marja Liivalan according to this is the largest deportation decision of this type in Finland.

However, Turunen emphasizes that the need for Russian intelligence has not disappeared in Finland, but on the contrary, the need has only increased with Finland’s NATO membership.

“When this spying on people from Russian embassies has been made even more troublesome and difficult at the European level, Russia will certainly rethink its spying methods,” says Turunen.

Turunen believes that, for example, the importance of cyber espionage will be emphasized in the future. In the same way, pressure, threats or blackmail are possible in connection with Finns’ ownership or family relationships in Russia.

“It’s about the means by which people can be influenced and how to get people to act in the desired way. Increasing this kind of activity is one part of the toolkit of the Russian intelligence and security services,” describes Turunen.

Turunen says that it is not possible to go down to the personal level of who the deportees are and what they have done, only that it is about intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover.

“This is what we do in the Protection Police, and it corresponds well to our counter-intelligence goals,” says Turunen.