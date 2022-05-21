United States.- This Friday, a United States federal judge ruled in favor of keeping Title 42 in force, a sanitary measure imposed by the former president donald trump that allows the authorities of the neighboring country to the north to expeditiously expel migrants.

It was in March 2020 when the then president donald trump coined Title 42, in the midst of the beginning of the covid-19 pandemicto prevent the entry of undocumented immigrants into the United States through the argument of health contingency.

In recent weeks the government of President Joe Biden announced that the measure, which in the past was rarely used by the federal administration, would end on May 23 of the current year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared that the spread of SARS-CoV -2 was no longer a health emergency.

However, before that, 24 states governed by politicians belonging to the Republican Party They asked Judge Robert Summerhays to issue a temporary injunction to block said action, which would lead to the lifting of Title 42.

“According to the court, the plaintiff states have completed the requirements for a temporary injunction,” says the resolution of the United States Judiciary.

Likewise, through his official Twitter account, one of the requesting Republican leaders, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbottconfirmed the ruling.

“A Federal court prevents Biden from ending Title 42. The court granted a nationwide injunction to keep Title 42 in place,” the Republican president said.

Last April, the United States government announced that the country was preparing for an imminent wave of migrants once the controversial Title 42 was lifted.

In an interview with the television network ABCthe Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, acknowledged that an exponential flow of foreign people was expected as mobility.

We recommend you read:

For their part, Republican governors and even some Democratic officials expressed their disagreement with the decision made by President Joe Biden, warning that an immigration crisis would unleash in the North American nation.