Expulsion of diplomats | Zaharova: Russia plans to respond to Finland’s decision to expel diplomats

Marija Zaharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told HS in her press conference that if Russia did not respond to Finland’s actions, the West would go even further.

Moscow

Russian spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marija Zakharova According to Russia, the response to Finland’s decision to expel nine Russian diplomats is not yet ready.

Zaharova answered HS’s question about the expulsion of diplomats at her weekly press conference, which was held this time at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and not at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, as usual.

HS asked how Russia plans to respond to Finland’s recent decision to expel Russian diplomats. Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Russia will respond in kind.

“I can say that, unfortunately, official Helsinki behaves in a hostile manner. The answer is being prepared. You can be sure it will. We will definitely inform everyone about it as soon as it is formed,” replied Zaharova.

“I want to emphasize that this is not our desire. It’s all about countermeasures. But we know that if we don’t give an answer – the West has taught us this – then they will go even further. That is why the answer is given.”

At the beginning of June, Finland decided to expel from the country nine people working in the Russian embassy who have worked in intelligence tasks.

After that, Russia is known rejected a visa application from a former MP from the centre From Joonas Köntawho, after dropping out of parliament, was scheduled to return to the Finnish Embassy in Moscow as a diplomat in the summer.

Some of the journalists participated in the event on site in St. Petersburg, some remotely via Zoom. The media of the so-called “unfriendly” countries, i.e. EU countries, have not been given accreditation to the St. Petersburg Economic Forum this year.