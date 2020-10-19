“Living together is only valid once we have purged from the national community all those who vomit the values ​​of the Republic”, declares the Deputy Secretary General of the Republicans. He asks Gérald Darmanin “to step up work with foreign countries to obtain consular passes”.

Gérald Darmanin, announced Sunday that he was going to ask the prefects to expel 231 foreigners in an irregular situation and on file for terrorist radicalization. “I ask Gérald Darmanin to step up the work with foreign countries to obtain consular passes”, reacted Monday, October 19 on franceinfo Fabien Di Filippo, deputy secretary general of the Republicans, deputy of Moselle.

>> The latest information on the investigation after the assassination of a professor in Yvelines in our direct.

franceinfo: Gérald Darmanin talks about fatwa. Do you share his opinion?

Fabien Di Filippo: It’s time to open your eyes. Living together is only valid once we have purged from the national community all those who vomit the values ​​of the Republic. We can quibble about the term fatwa and its original meaning, but still there was a lynching campaign against this professor. [Samuel Paty] on social networks. All those who indulged in it are complicit in the final act of terrorist murder that followed.

The government wants to expel 231 foreigners on file for radicalization. Is this the correct answer after this assassination?

There are people who have integrated, who work, who have adopted the values ​​of the Republic, who live their faith peacefully in a private setting. But if we do not open our eyes to a certain reality of other people who prosper and who make the current situation in the immigration triangle prosper, in particular clandestine, delinquency, in particular organized crime and Islamism, in particular proselytizing communitarian radicalism, we do not can not fix this problem. For three years I tabled amendments with colleagues so that foreigners registered in the radicalization file are expelled. I was told by all means that it was impossible from a Republican point of view and from a legal point of view. I am pleased to note today that when we give it a minimum, we get there but they are not 250 but 3,400. So, what I ask Gérald Darmanin is to step up the work with foreign countries to obtain consular passes, that the prefects continue to be mobilized so that these expulsions and prior administrative detention can be carried out as quickly as possible.

What is the source of these 3,400 foreigners you’re talking about?

This is a figure that comes from the ministry, it is all the people listed in the FSPRT (file of reports for the prevention of terrorist radicalization), 3,391 people, according to official data.

The problem is much bigger than that. We must talk about places of worship, illegal immigration, sports associations, prohibit the return of people who have gone to jihad and deprive them of their nationality. Fabien Di Filippo, Deputy Secretary General of the Republicansto franceinfo

You should know that since 2012, there are already 67 of these individuals who have been released from prison and are going about peacefully on the national territory. We must go to the end of things. People who pass off as criminal or communitarian interests certain religious values ​​that they instrument, especially in the field of Islam, have no place in the national community, they have to leave the country. In France, these individuals only threaten living together.