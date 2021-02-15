“ O A head-to-head fight for Madama. “ These words from Véronique de Marconnay, English teacher at the Yssingeaux high school (Haute-Loire), are not a simple expression. Since January 31, his companion, Éric Durupt, teacher in history and geography, has stopped eating to protest against the threat of expulsion hanging over Madama, a young Malian exile placed in their home, in 2018, by a judge. for children.

“It’s hard at all levels”, entrusted to Humanity, sobs in her voice, the one who sees herself today as the adoptive mother of the 19-year-old boy. “I see my companion getting weaker day by day, she continues. Madama has lost her good humor. He is afraid. His future is collapsing after two years of struggle to integrate. “

When he arrived in France in September 2018, after a painful journey of exile during which he was confronted with the death in the Mediterranean of several of his companions in misfortune, Madama did not obtain any protection. The departmental services of social assistance to children (ASE) question its minority. He claims to be only 17 years old. A judge for children fortunately believes in his version and orders his placement, in December 2018, with the couple of teachers who will therefore welcome him, with another young exile, into their family. “These are our full sons ! exclaims Eric, on hunger strike for more than two weeks. They are part of the family. We cannot let our child go. “

The prefecture does not respond to requests for regularization

They have been accompanying Madama since her enrollment in UPE2A class, reserved for allophone students, in the school of Espaly-Saint-Marcel, then at the beginning of her course of CAP butchery-delicatessen, in September 2019. Training that the adolescent must stop when faced with too great difficulties in his mastery of reading, in particular in the execution of recipes that the artisan-caterer asks him to do, with whom he works alternately.

But Madama and her adopted family did not give up and, in January 2020, the teenager enrolled in another high school in Val-près-le-Puy, for a new CAP, agricultural worker this time. He is doing an internship with a couple of organic sheep breeders with whom he signs an apprenticeship contract in July 2020. “To continue on this path, all that was missing was legal work permits”,explains Véronique. The couple gets closer to the prefecture. Everything had to be back to normal, but in the meantime Madama came of age. The prefecture does not respond to its requests for regularization. “Each time we went to the state services, they asked us for additional documents , says Eric. Again and again… “ In October 2020, Madama still has no work permit, no residence permit, no allowance … but he receives a summons from the border police. He goes there, with the birth certificate sent to him by his mother, in Mali. Pass the month of December, still no answer. Then, in January, in the local press, the family discovered an article about the teenager: “The prefect of Haute-Loire has not to date regularized the situation of Madama, who presented false identity papers to the prefecture. Evaluated by the ASE services (…) he was refused support, his minority not being recognized (…). In the absence of production of authentic identity documents and in the event of refusal to benefit from voluntary return assistance, an oblig ation to leave French territory (OQTF) will be notified. “The prefecture even affirms, in the press article, that the juvenile judge who entrusted Madama to alleged third parties did not “Pronounced on the authenticity of civil status documents supposed to confirm the age of the person concerned”. However, the placement order does stipulate that in 2018 he “Results from the elements of the procedure that Madama is an unaccompanied minor” .

But the prefect does not budge and drives the point home in a letter addressed to Madama, this January 25, 2021. “It appears as specified above that you have made use of false documents and consequently have committed a public disorder”, asserts the representative of the State.

The teenager is then summoned, this Monday morning, to the prefecture, for the implementation of voluntary return assistance. Véronique and Éric, for their part, mobilize around them several associations, a large inter-union of teachers and put online a petition, which today exceeds 32,000 signatures. Since the start of the hunger strike started by Eric, gatherings have taken place daily in Le Puy. “I am holding on thanks to this large mobilization”declared, a few days ago, this tenacious “Father of heart” . But, late Monday morning, after Madama’s meeting in the prefecture, Eric was taken to hospital. “I was uneasy due to a big anger, he says on the phone. Anger at the lies of this prefecture. When they received the inter-union, a few days ago, they said that they would study the case again if we brought in new identity papers and that my wife could accompany Madama during this interview. “The young man’s Malian family did send them photos of new official certificates, waiting for the paper versions to arrive by mail, but in the end, none of these documents were taken into account. Véronique, for her part, had to stay outside the prefecture. Alone in front of the prefect’s representative, Madama, for her part, was stipulated to initiate an OQTF procedure against her. The couple are angry, but not downcast. He is now counting on the national call to demonstrate in front of the prefecture of Haute-Loire, this Wednesday, February 17.

“A terrible human and social waste”

The story of Eric and Madama is not unlike that of Stéphane Ravacley, the baker who went on hunger strike to prevent the expulsion of his apprentice, Laye Fodé Traoré, who was finally regularized on January 14. The craftsman has also recently contacted the professor of history and geography to show him his solidarity. Several similar cases of young adults, workers or in training, threatened with escort to the border, were made public at the beginning of the year. A situation that the League of Human Rights and a dozen other associations denounced, in a joint statement, on February 10: “Beyond these emblematic cases, there are many young people in distress, declare the signatory associations. For years, associations, teachers, educators, business leaders, apprenticeship masters, elected officials sound the alarm and are not heard. We are daily witnesses of a terrible human and social waste: to see young people being threatened with expulsion, reduced to live in fear, wandering and clandestinity, while France has become their country, that of their links, from leu rs friendships, their loves, and that they are ready to return to society what it has invested in their training. “.