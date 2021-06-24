This Thursday will be promulgated in Avellaneda the ordinance that allows expropriate vacant lots where it won’t be built after eight years. The measure, promoted by the Frente de Todos, has the endorsement of Jorge Ferraresi, former mayor of the district and current Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat of the Nation. But also has opposition resistance, which will present a project to repeal it.

The ordinance was approved on stage at the Honorable Deliberative Council of Avellaneda on Thursday, June 10. From that moment until this Thursday, the opposition had gathered 5,000 signatures of neighbors against. According to the president of Avellaneda’s radicalism, Luis Otero, the measure is unconstitutional.

“We are demanding that the ordinance be repealed, first because does not solve the housing problem and second, because is unconstitutional: it advances on private property and establishes a system of forced purchase of real estate, because for many they will have no choice but to sell quickly if they do not have money to build ”, highlights Otero.

Another abandoned property, in Av Luis Raúll Segol at 100, Avellaneda. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

It’s about at least hundreds of plots, although from the Municipality of Avellaneda they do not give details. In fact, they hope to have them when the Municipal Public Registry of Uncultivated Properties, Properties with Demolished Buildings or with Paralyzed Buildings is created, established by the same ordinance, whose criteria will be based on Article 84 of Decree Law 8,912, of 1977.

By the mere fact of being in the Registry, the property pays 50% more General Service Fee. But another progressive tax increase is also applied if paralyzed works are not started or resumed in the following three years.

Is that the owners they have only two years to present the project before the municipal Directorate of Private Works and one to start the works, which must be completed within four years of the batch’s publication. If eight years after its inclusion in the Registry, the land was not built, it will be considered of public utility and subject to expropriation by the municipality.



The ordinance enables the municipality of Avellaneda to expropriate any vacant land or collapsed or paralyzed buildings. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

“In Avellaneda there are house plans paralyzed, like the one in Barrio Alianza. If they want that to build housing complexes, then they should expropriate that alone, not all the vacant lots, ”says Maximiliano Gallucci, councilor for Together for Change.

And he adds: “We believe that the idea is generate a cheap real estate business: if you did not build, the State will grab you, they will fine you or sell cheaply ”.

That is why from that party and the radicalism of Avellaneda they devoted themselves to gather signatures of neighbors against the measure -There are already 5,000-, to do the same in a Google form and in a Change.org petition.



The paralyzed work of the White Elephant of Avellaneda. The ordinance also enables the expropriation of buildings that were half built. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

They also prepare a project to repeal the measure, which will be enacted this Thursday. It will be presented at the next HCD session on July 8. Its authors know that they will not have it easy: the Frente de Todos occupies two thirds of the precinct.

“We are going to present it on tables so that it can be treated directly, in the same way they did,” Gallucci announces. They plan, if unsuccessful, to interpose an appeal to declare the ordinance unconstitutional. The councilor says that he met “with several landowners, the main stakeholders in these issues, to make a collective presentation.”

“Basically, they do not solve the urgent need for housing programs, because the ordinance speaks of terms of eight years. Instead of bombastic statements, housing projects should be promoted that are yet to be developed and that have not been resolved in the last 30 years. In 2019 we had counted 32 without specifying ”, highlights Otero.

NS