Expressions | The police arrested several demonstrators in Aalistunturi

Demonstrators returned to Aalistunturi on Sunday. The police say they arrested two people during the evening and night, and three people on Monday.

According to the police release, the people who participated in the demonstration returned to Aalistunturi on Sunday.

During the evening and night, the police removed two people from the place and arrested two people.

The demonstration continued again early Monday morning. During Monday’s day, the police removed two people from Aalistunturi and additionally arrested three people.

In addition, the protesters had built barriers, the purpose of which was to prevent the operation of wood transport machines related to logging. The police removed the barriers, the release states.

Picket have repeatedly tried to prevent logging in Western Lapland in the Aalistunturi area, where a national park has been proposed. The police have also removed demonstrators from the area on several occasions.

Activists demand Metsähallitut to give up logging until the Ministry of the Environment has processed the protection proposals.