Expressions | The government’s program made educated immigrants worry about their future – “I’ve thought about whether it’s worth staying in Finland”

Aalto University students Ayse Pekdiker and Buket Karakas, who came to Finland from Turkey two years ago, see several disadvantages in the tightening of immigration policy.

When 27 years old Ayse Pekdiker moved from Turkey to Finland two years ago, he didn’t expect to have to think about such things.

For example, whether he would have to leave Finland if he became unemployed and could not find a new job within three months, as written in the new government program.

It worries him already, even though his own studies are still in progress.

“Three months is a very short time to change from one job to another. For example, a lot of employees are laid off and fired in the IT industry, and it doesn’t look like the situation is getting any better,” says Pekdiker.

He tells an example. If the jobs run out in May, finding a new job during the summer months is unlikely.

“Then the recruitments don’t work.”

Pekdiker one from Turkey also participated Bouquets of Caracas25, for a demonstration of educated immigrants in front of the central library Oodi on Sunday.

In the afternoon, there were approximately a couple of hundred protesters who expressed their concern about the tightening immigration policy of the government program.

Pekdiker is studying marketing at Aalto University, Karakas is studying cyber security. Karakas also moved to Finland two years ago.

Karakas emphasizes that moving to Finland was a choice that he himself once made.

“At the same time, I also got a place to study in Sweden, Italy and Holland. However, I wanted to come to Finland precisely because I had heard that the atmosphere here is good, that work-based immigration is viewed positively. Now I don’t know what to think,” says Karakas.

“I have thought about whether it is worth staying in Finland. I’ll start work in August, so for now I’m staying myself, but there are certainly many who will choose, for example, Sweden or Denmark instead,” he continues.

"Does Finland really need foreign experts?", the banner asked. A couple of hundred educated immigrants participated in the demonstration.

In Karakas’ opinion, tightening the immigration policy will negatively affect Finland’s attractiveness.

“They will definitely have a negative impact on the country’s brand. And it must be remembered that it is not only a question of a highly educated workforce, because immigrants work in all sectors of society, so this has wide-ranging effects on the functioning of society as a whole,” says Karakas.

Pekdiker’s those who come to Finland to study and work want to help society.

“We are not part of the problem, but the solution to it. If such extortions are carried out, they should be told earlier so that people have time to think about whether they want to come to Finland at all,” he says.

Pekdiker has only one opinion about the government program:

“That sounds like discrimination.”