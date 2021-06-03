Expressions of opinion “Why are we here when all parties want to run our business?” About 1,500 people protested against unfair treatment in the cultural and event sectors

At the event, a statement was handed over to Parliament calling for immediate action.

The vision is impressive, like a work of art in a street scene. It consists of points, about 1,500 people. They stand in rows, spaced apart, right from the lowest steps of the Parliament House to the front of Oodi. The direction of the gaze is the same: towards Arkadian Hill.

The majority are wearing black clothes, down to a face mask. It’s like a funeral – and it’s almost like that.

Those involved in the protest have a thing: their dimensions are full.

Thursday On June 3, the culture and events industry protested against cuts in cultural funding and the unfair treatment of the events industry during the corona pandemic.

The event began at noon. Musician Mikko Kosonen held a speech.

“Pandemic times have revealed to the events and cultural industry in a harsh and brutal way how little of us are cared for, how little we are listened to, how little we are supported and how small the contribution of our livelihoods to our society is seen.”

The message of the protest called Measure is Full was clear: the sector, in its long distress, has received sympathy, but the support of society has remained low.

Expectations were for decision-makers: immediate action is needed.

The story continues after the pictures.

Katri Liikola, a dance teacher and choreographer who has worked in the cultural field since 2002, expects the decision-makers to do something concrete. “I am not very optimistic, especially about the future funding of the cultural sector.”

Tina Jukarainen works in the music industry as a manager. He takes care of the practical matters of the artists and is their support. It has been difficult. “While music can be made, there have been no gigs for many to make a living. The corona is therefore a blow not only financially but also mentally, as the beloved profession of the players in the sector has become more difficult. ”

Second year In the ongoing pandemic, the largest share of all industries in Finland has been in air transport and the cultural and event industry.

According to statistics from 2018, the arts and culture professions employ broadly 135,000 people, more than three per cent of all employed. The sector accounts for 3.3 per cent of Finland’s gross domestic product. The turnover is about four billion euros, depending on the calculation method.

Although almost half a billion euros have been allocated to the sector so far, the amounts remain small. Not all forms of support also suitable for everyone. The industry is characterized by diversity: different actors, earnings models, work tasks, forms of employment. In addition, the provision of subsidies has been slow.

The future also looks bleak: the cultural sector funding is declining next year and next. The reason is the decrease in Veikkaus’ gambling revenues.

In the protest a summary of the creative industries demand, signed by 171 communities and actors in the industry, was submitted to parliament.

It called for, among other things, the opening of event management with safety guidelines, the immediate payment of freelancers’ corona subsidies, and start-up support for the event industry to restart business operations. In addition, at least one percent investment in culture from the state budget, redefinition of employment, and improvement of the safety net for freelancers are required.

Received the declaration, started a week ago as Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvinen (Central) acknowledged that the situation was “very difficult”.

However, he was hopeful: the sector will emerge stronger from the crisis.

Representatives of different parties also got a voice. The speeches were in parallel. The extreme distress and inequality of the sector was mentioned. Decision makers had to take responsibility. They emphasized the intrinsic value of culture.

After the speeches, Mikko Kosonen thanked. However, he had a question.

“Why are we here when all parties want to run our business?”

People standing in lines began to clap.