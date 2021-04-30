Friday, April 30, 2021
Expressions of opinion Significant disruptions to traffic on the Hämeenlinnanväylä and in the center of Helsinki today

April 30, 2021
There are delays for morning traffic on Mannerheimintie, Arkadiankatu and Runeberginkatu, among others.

Peat producers The motor march will significantly hamper traffic between Hyvinkää and Helsinki and in the center of Helsinki this morning. According to the police, the procession hinders traffic in the city center of Helsinki from half to eight to ten.

According to the police, the procession, which consists of about a hundred trucks, will leave Hyvinkää for Helsinki at 7 am.

“Motorists should prepare for long queuing times to get to Hämeenlinnanväylä in the morning. The truck procession is also slower than usual on Hämeenlinnanväylä, so we recommend an alternative timetable or route for morning traffic for motorists, Commissioner Jarmo Heinonen The Helsinki Police Department says in a press release.

The route of the truck takes you from Hämeenlinnanväylä along Mannerheimintie towards the Parliament House, where the procession stops. According to information published in the demonstration’s Facebook group, the marchers are scheduled to gather at the Parliament House at about 8:30 a.m.

Stop after the procession, according to the police, will move from the Parliament House along Arkadiankatu to Runeberginkatu, from where it will continue on Mannerheimintie back to the Parliament House. The police control the traffic.

The procession repeats the round twice. After that, the peat producers return along Mannerheimintie to Hämeenlinnanväylä towards the north. The procession proceeds in a police-driven circle until 3.

“The truck procession also causes significant inconvenience to traffic on Mannerheimintie, Arkadiankatu and Runeberginkatu. Traffic incidents recur and may be widespread in the center of Helsinki and on Hämeenlinnanväylä, ”says Heinonen,

The effects on public transport can be seen From HSL’s website.

