Expressions of opinion Protesters in August revolt plan to sit on the road in Helsinki, business demands climate action in mid-government quarrel

In addition to Helsinki, demonstrations will be held in Tampere and Joensuu. Demonstrations are mainly carried out while sitting on the road.

Elokapina movement says he will hold a demonstration in Helsinki on Friday from 10 am.

With the protests, Elokapina, part of the international Extinction Rebellion environmental movement, wants to show the government its dissatisfaction with the mid-term agenda.

According to the movement, the mid-term debate should take into account climate action and emission reductions, and not focus too much on the sustainability gap of the economy.

“Controversy over the government debt ratio and employment rate is the wrong priority in the current situation, where the climate crisis and natural loss are a threat to the continuity of the entire human civilization,” the movement’s press release says.

Expressions of opinion according to Elokapina, in accordance with the current six-person gathering restriction due to the corona pandemic. Participants primarily sit alone on the roadway.

The August Rebel has staged several small demonstrations this week against the government’s climate action, which it considers deficient. According to BTI, on Tuesday the police removed the protesters from the road in Helsinki and Tampere.