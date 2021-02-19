Expressions of opinion Professional musician Aki Hauru has been protesting in a fishing coverall in front of the ministry all week: “The most important trick of politics is to keep silent”

Hauru hopes that the decision-makers will take care of the support issues. Last spring’s subsidies were, he said, a failure.

Social- and a man dressed in ice fishing overalls appeared in front of the Ministry of Health in Helsinki this week.

He is a musician Aki Hauru, who has been holding a one – man demonstration since Monday at the Ministry ‘s main entrance. The capture of Hauru is a kind of cry for distress on behalf of cultural professionals whose livelihoods have been threatened since last spring.

“I’m a trained professional musician. You have been blocking my business since March 2020. Compensation for loss of earnings, gratuitous and taxable support of 30,000 euros in that hand, thank you, ”reads in a large poster erected on Hauru Street.

Among other things, the guitarist, who is the leading figure in the Django Cellective Helsinki line-up, has been able to follow through his social media accounts. There, he has said he is pushing for the whole “free field, the work of stubborn workers and freelancers in all fields”.

“In 2021, the income generation of the economically significant group of workers in the cultural sector and the laws of the free sectors will continue to be a completely unknown thing, for example in TE offices. Are you in the ministry too? ” Hauru writes.

“I am during this year-long saga of his own, he noticed that it was a profession from which he realized nothing. TE offices do not understand the whole concept, and it is incomprehensible. All professional images have changed more and more in the direction of part-time work, and in such instances it is not understood at all, ”Hauru says in a telephone interview to HS.

He emphasizes that, of course, he is not really demanding 30,000 euros in hand for himself and others. The purpose of the heightened message and rapture is to bring out one’s own professional field, to be seen, because they have been “actively forgotten”.

“The most important trick in politics is to shut up to death, and this year has been it,” Hauru says, admitting to being frustrated.

“Of course, there have been attempts to organize in Some, there are big groups and dozens of messages are shared and links are thrown every day. But no one really does anything concrete. And all the sensible openings in our field are drowned in such a flow of humming in the some. ”

Week has been cold in the metropolitan area and a line has blown in front of the ministry as well. Hauru has warmed up by weighing, among other things. He has spent about three hours a day in front of the door.

“I asked the guard if he could get inside the bathroom in a bad situation, but he said there was no way to let the protesters in.”

Even due to the cold, it is not possible to be outside for much longer periods.

“Three hours is what I have been able to with pilkkihaalarin. Then it is completely sick in the ice and the rest of the day goes almost melting. ”

Some ministers have greeted Hauru as they passed, such as the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru.

“On Wednesday Antti Kaikkonen there was little time left to talk. He had visited it before Annika Saarikon with conversations and brought it message and sympathy. It feels a bit like that famous halo in this context before there is any concrete, ”Hauru says.

Hauru would like decision-makers to take care of the support issues.

“Last March, when the subsidies started to flow, they went to hell in that sense when they became scholarships to apply for. They were still at the traditional tip at that point, meaning the applicant had to come up with a new project from scratch, such as when applying for a grant under normal circumstances. Gratuitous support would have required the immediate closure of the job. That’s one of my points here. ”

Hauru says he is lucky because his wife is still in teaching.

“That’s why I can be here. I am here on behalf of those who can not be here, or who do not have screens or the ability to apply for grants. “

Hauru is not going to stop his protest this week.

“Yes, I mean. However, I have not yet decided if this is the location. ”