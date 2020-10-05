Expressions of opinion Helsinki police justify the use of a gas nebulizer to protesters: “They were clearly warned before using the gas”

Deviation from the pre-arranged and blocking of the road are the grounds for the use of a gas nebulizer by the Helsinki police. The situation also tied up too many patrols.

The Rebellion movement the protesters deviated from the pre-agreement on Saturday and blocked the road, says Helsinki police. Therefore, the police consider its decision to use gas nebulizers against the protesters sitting on Kaisaniemenkatu to be justified.

The Helsinki police justified their actions on Monday afternoon after the use of force by the police had provoked a lot of discussion. The question has been whether it was justified to use sprays to dispel non-violent expression.

The Elokapina movement had announced the protest to the police in advance. The procession was to move from the Railway Station via Kaisaniemi to Hakaniemi.

However, according to the police, the situation progressed so that a group of about 150 protesters blocked the road to Unioninkatu at about 1 pm. There are videos and photos of the situation that match the police description.

Police stressed in a statement on Monday that it had repeatedly sought to remove protesters from the roadway with advice, orders and exhortations.

According to police, the situation began to escalate at about four in the afternoon. Then police say they have urged the crowd to disperse. Some of the protesters had moved to Kaisaniemi Park and some to the sidewalk.

However, some moved from Unioninkatu to the busy Kaisaniemenkatu. At that time, traffic was blocked, contrary to what had been discussed between the police and the organizers.

“Protesters were allowed to block Unioninkatu traffic for a couple of hours, even though it was against what had been agreed in advance. When part of the group exited the busy Kaisaniemenkatu, a new risk assessment had to be made in the situation, ”says Kopperoinen.

Eventually was, according to the police description, a decision to use the spray in accordance with the “normal management system”. The goal, according to police, was to break up the crowd and break up the resistance. The protesters were then to be carried or diverted out of the driveway.

“In this situation, oc spray could be used specifically for those who disobeyed police orders and were clearly warned before using the gas,” says the deputy police chief. Heikki Kopperoinen in the bulletin.

Traffic In addition to the obstruction, the Helsinki police justified the dissolution of the demonstration with the amount of resources it committed. Protesters were carried from the road to the side, but some returned. According to police, it was not possible to take all the protesters away in the end.

According to police, all available patrols had been alerted to the situation. For four hours, 24 patrols had been detained.

“Early Saturday night, other alarm tasks started to be in line,” Kopperoinen described.

The Helsinki Police will also report to the Police Board on the course of events. The report will be issued within two days.

Eventually police say they fined 53 protesters and arrested 51 people. Three of the detainees were minors. All those caught were released during Saturday night. The police say they have assessed the situation as stubbornness towards the police.

The actual demonstration ended on Saturday night at about 7 p.m.

