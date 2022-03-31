Expressions of opinion Caregivers protest on Friday in all strike locations – Helsinki protest to be held on Meilahti campus

The strike is organized jointly by the nursing organizations Super and Tehy.

Nursing associations Super and Tehy will hold demonstrations on Friday for wages in the industry at each strike location.

Demonstrations will therefore take place in Helsinki, Tampere, Oulu, Jyväskylä, Kuopio and Turku. In Helsinki, a demonstration will be held on the Meilahti campus at Tukholmankatu 2 at 7.30.

In Tampere, the protest is in Sorin Square, in Oulu at the Tehy Regional Office, in Jyväskylä on the Gradia Hill in the parking areas of the tower block, in Kuopio at the Tehy Regional Office and in Turku in front of the Tyks Hospital.