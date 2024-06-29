Expressions | “It seemed impossible to continue” – Activist Ida Korhonen left her studies at the University of Helsinki due to the Gaza war

Expressions|Ida Korhonen, who studied forestry, says that continuing her studies at the University of Helsinki would have been against her values. According to the University of Helsinki, it has always acted in accordance with its own values.

29.6. 9:00 am

at the University of Helsinki studied forestry Ida Korhonen together with his friend decided to give up his right to study on Monday.

Korhonen feels that the university’s actions regarding the Gaza war are in conflict with his own values.

“It seemed impossible to continue my studies at that university.”

Korhonen, who actively participates in demonstrations organized on behalf of Palestine, says that the main reason for his decision was that the University of Helsinki continues research cooperation with Israeli universities.

“Finland and the university were able to cut off funding and cooperation with Russia, so why can’t Israel do the same,” Korhonen asks.

HS has ensured the completion of his studies.

Ida Korhonen, who studied forestry at the University of Helsinki, and Aura Kinnunen, who studied social sciences, decided to give up their right to study on Monday, June 24.

University of Helsinki deputy director of administration Tiia Tuomi says that he finds it regrettable that it has been decided to resign because of the university’s Gaza policies, but that he respects everyone’s personal choices.

In addition to the two’s separation, he has not come to know of any other protest differences that followed the war.

In Tuomi’s opinion, the Gaza war and the Russian war of aggression are not comparable.

“The situation in Russia’s war of aggression was different nationally and internationally. Then, with a joint approach also with the Ministry of Education and Culture, the need to end cooperation with state institutions was identified.”

According to Tuomi’s information, the University of Helsinki’s cooperation with Israeli universities is related to peaceful research.

Korhonen the decision to resign was sealed by the fact that the University of Helsinki called the police to dismantle a pro-Palestine protest camp organized in front of the university’s Porthania building in mid-June.

In his opinion, it was also problematic that the camp was dismantled in the middle of the night.

“It felt like it was in big conflict with the university’s own values, which are truth, civility, freedom and community spirit, and which this camp implemented in the best possible way,” explains Korhonen.

According to Tuomi, the university’s deputy administrative director, the university has always acted in accordance with its values.

He says that the university received feedback that not all members of the university community felt safe near the demonstration organized in front of Porthania.

The university also did not agree with the permanent nature of the demonstration, and according to Tuomi, the acts of vandalism observed in connection with the demonstration also weighed on the scales.

According to Tuomi, during the demonstration, the walls of the buildings were smashed, the flag pole was broken, the staff and public events were disturbed, and the plants in the yard area were removed.

The Students for Palestine movement, which organized the demonstration, has denied on social media that the demonstrators were guilty of vandalism.

The university staff had asked the demonstrators to leave two days before the police were contacted, says Tuomi. According to him, the university has no say in what time of day the police operation is carried out.

Korhosella had five years of studies behind him, and his bachelor’s degree was just coming together.

Students completing their degrees are an important source of funding for higher education institutions. Korhonen felt that he did not want to bring money to the coffers of the University of Helsinki by graduating with a bachelor’s degree.

In the end, however, the difficult decision was small compared to the difficulties and pain experienced by the Palestinians, Korhonen compares.

“I feel that everyone should act in their own environment at this time in the way that they can for Palestine.”

Tiia Tuomi says that the University of Helsinki is also concerned about the war in Gaza and hopes for a quick solution to it. He reminds that the university has frozen exchange cooperation with Israeli universities.

Ida Korhonen has not yet decided whether she plans to continue her studies later at another university.

To some extent, he has thought about how much the decision to leave university before completing his degree may affect his future job opportunities.

“But I believe that no one, especially myself, needs and should not be part of such an oppressive system that is against one’s own values.”