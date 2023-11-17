Friday, November 17, 2023
November 17, 2023
Expressions | A demonstration in support of Israel is organized in the station square

The demonstration starts at 5 p.m. The procession towards Esplanadi park starts at 5:30 p.m.

Helsinki a demonstration in support of Israel will be held in the station square on Friday from early evening.

The command center of the Helsinki police confirms to HS that the police have received a notification about the demonstration “in support of the Israeli victims”. A little before five o’clock, the management center could not say which entity would organize the demonstration.

According to the police, around 200 participants are expected in the procession. The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Clock At 5:30 p.m., the demonstration turns into a procession that moves through the train station to Kaivokatu and Mannerheimintie on the way to Esplanadi park. The event in the park is scheduled to end at 6:30 p.m.

According to the police, the procession may cause occasional disruptions to traffic. The traffic problem is further aggravated by the fact that at the same time a football procession is organized towards the Olympic Stadium, where the Finnish men’s national team is playing against Northern Ireland today. The match starts at 19:00.

