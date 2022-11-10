And the Ukrainian president’s account on “Instagram” published a video clip of the pro-Kiev actor in its war against Moscow, as he opened his bag to take out a statue of the “Oscar”, presenting it to Zelensky.

Sean told Zelensky: “This is for you. It’s just a symbolic thing, but I know having the statue with you will make me feel better and stronger for the fight,” according to the British newspaper, “The Guardian”.

Addressing Zelensky, the American star added, “When you win the war, bring it back to me in Malibu. I feel good when I know that a piece of me is here in Ukraine.”

Zelensky awarded Sean the Medal of Merit, saying, “This is not from me, but from Ukraine,” and then the Ukrainian president took him on a tour of the capital, Kyiv.

Zelensky commented on Sean’s initiative, “Sean brought his statuette to the Oscars as a symbol of faith in our country’s victory. He will remain in Ukraine until the end of the war. Thank you for your support and great contribution to bringing Ukraine’s voice to the world.”