Tuesday, December 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Expressen: Several Russian fighter jets were spotted in the Baltic Sea, believed to be related to the Russian exercise

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2022
in World Europe
0

The Swedish Defense Forces confirmed to Expressen that Russian planes flew over the Baltic Sea on Monday.

in the Baltic Sea several Russian fighter jets have been spotted on Monday, says a Swedish newspaper Expressen. According to the newspaper, the planes are believed to be related to Russian military exercises.

The account that follows defense and security policy on Twitter posted on Monday evening I tweetedwhere the Baltic Sea was described as full of SU-24 planes.

The Swedish Defense Forces confirmed to Expressen that Russian planes flew over the Baltic Sea on Monday.

Last Friday, the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet announced that it would organize a large military exercise. According to the Russian news agency Interfax, 1,500 soldiers, 10 warships and aircraft are participating in the exercise.


#Expressen #Russian #fighter #jets #spotted #Baltic #Sea #believed #related #Russian #exercise

See also  Lambrecht is still under pressure – Scholz and Klingbeil are behind her
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Israeli choreographer called the "cancellation" of Russian culture savagery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result