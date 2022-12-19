Expressen: Several Russian fighter jets were spotted in the Baltic Sea, believed to be related to the Russian exercise

The Swedish Defense Forces confirmed to Expressen that Russian planes flew over the Baltic Sea on Monday.

in the Baltic Sea several Russian fighter jets have been spotted on Monday, says a Swedish newspaper Expressen. According to the newspaper, the planes are believed to be related to Russian military exercises.

The account that follows defense and security policy on Twitter posted on Monday evening I tweetedwhere the Baltic Sea was described as full of SU-24 planes.

Last Friday, the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet announced that it would organize a large military exercise. According to the Russian news agency Interfax, 1,500 soldiers, 10 warships and aircraft are participating in the exercise.