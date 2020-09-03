After the unexpected beating that he hit on Monday against the Japanese Uchiyama (victory in five sets and more than three hours), Pablo Carreño took a break this Wednesday at the US Open with an express victory against Mitchell Krueger, 26-year-old American guest. years and 126th in the world which he beat by a resounding 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2. The best, the time it took to get it: only one hour and 33 minutes. His conquest was that simple, the fastest, without any withdrawal, which he achieved in a Grand Slam after the 6-3, 6-1 and 6-0 that he endorsed Víctor Estrella Burgos at Roland Garros 2015 and which lasted 1h: 23.

Carreño will have a more complicated rival but a priori also accessible in the third round, a height he reaches for the fifth time in the tournament: Steve Johnson or Ricardas Berankis, whom he beat precisely in New York in the second phase last year (with the American is 2-2).



