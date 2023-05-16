More nights of hunting for opponents in Nicaragua: 18 people were captured by the police of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo between May 12 and 14, in a new repressive scenario that has been characterized by expressly prosecuting those detained for the political crimes of “conspiracy to undermine the national integrity and propagation of false news”.

Unlike what happened before with the opponents, who were locked up in the country’s jails, at the beginning of May, the Government decided not to imprison 57 detainees, but rather, after convicting them in a few hours and without the possibility of having access to a legal defense forced them to go to police stations daily to “sign”.

The new day of captures occurred in the departments of Rivas, Managua, Masaya, Granada, Chinandega, Chontales, Madriz, Boaco, as well as in the two autonomous regions of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast, reported the Blue and White Monitoring, an organization that has been in charge of keeping track of “arbitrary” arrests. Among the new detainees is Juan Carlos Márquez, a member of the student organization, Alianza Universitaria Nicaragüense (AUN). The young man was kidnapped by officers from his house in Nandaime, in the department of Granada, when he was returning from mass.

In Managua, Dr. José Luis Borge, a member of the Nicaraguan Medical Unit, was arrested. In July 2021, the doctor was summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office for an armed case against several doctors who denounced the negligence of the Ortega-Murillo regime during the covid-19 pandemic. Notary public Alejandro Vélez Brenes was also captured in the capital. Kilometers further south, in Masaya, Yolanda González Escobar was intercepted by the police, despite having precautionary measures that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) gave her after her house was searched twice.

“Strengthen the state of terror”

For the opposition organization Unidad Nacional Azul y Blanco, “all these actions of the dictatorship, as well as the cancellation of the licenses of lawyers and notaries to 26 Nicaraguans, seek to consolidate the state of terror in the country and the defenselessness of the population before the daily and flagrant violations of human rights”.

The Blue and White National Unit highlighted that, as of May 3, dozens of Nicaraguan citizens have been captured and this includes the “illegal search of their homes, the seizure of their electronic devices and, in several cases, personal property and even money”. “In the days that followed, the police have been making ‘visits’ to different Nicaraguan citizens and relatives of others in exile, in order to threaten them and warn them that they are police targets,” denounces the organization.

Political analysts consulted by EL PAÍS, but who request anonymity for fear, agree that this new modality is part of a repressive trend “predictable from the Sandinista dictatorship that clings to a policy of revolving doors to have political prisoners as bargaining cards and to dismantle any outbreak of opposition in the country”.

“This obligation to go to police stations to sign daily is a form of intimidation whose objective is not only to dismantle opposition networks in the country, but also to make many decide to go into exile. This is also a rational calculation by the regime to reduce the political cost of having more prisoners in jails.” explained in the middle divergent Douglas Castro, sociologist in exile.

EL PAÍS has learned that several of those arrested and sentenced in May have already gone into exile to Costa Rica, where they have fled by sidewalks to avoid going to police stations daily to sign. “Staying is being in limbo, because once convicted you don’t know what day the police will bring you home to lock you up in El Chipote,” said one of those affected who has recently arrived in San José.

“The objective is that there is no type of opposition within Nicaragua. Personally I think it is impossible for them to achieve their goal. There is always going to be some kind of resistance or some kind of opposition from the catacombs, even if they don’t manifest themselves openly,” said Douglas Castro.

Former Sandinista denounces murder of nephew

On the other hand, Marlon Sáenz, a Sandinista dissident who is one of the 222 political prisoners exiled by the regime in the United States, denounced this same weekend that his nephew-in-law, Erick Centeno Ríos, died in police custody.

Through videos posted on your Facebook account, Saénz showed the violent capture that the policemen made of his nephew on May 13 at the Corn Island airport, in the southern Caribbean of Nicaragua. “This was the capture and murder of my nephew Erick Rios. Later he appeared dead, ”said the exile.

At least five policemen got Centeno Ríos out of their truck, reduced him to the ground and beat him. Sáenz said that the body of his nephew was sent to the municipality of Condega, in the northern department of Estelí, where he was from. The man was buried on Monday..

