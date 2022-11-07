The provinces of Manabí and Guayas are the epicenter of drug trafficking in Ecuador. They are also the places where the most sentenced for this crime were released, after illegally receiving benefits.. For this reason, since 2019, nine judges have been accused of issuing rulings that violated the law.

In 2018, in Guayas, a prison guarantees judge reduced the sentence of a Serbian citizen sentenced for drug trafficking by 13 years, based on a repealed law, by invoking a constitutional principle favorable to the detainee. One of the conditions for his release was to ask him to write a thesis on the effects of drugs on public health. Today, that former judge affirms that he has been persecuted by the administrative body of Ecuadorian justice, the Council of the Judiciary. For the first time, the former judicial official explains his legal situation to the press.

Another judge reduced the sentences of four sentenced for large-scale drug trafficking, who were later released. A year later, he denounced that he acted under threats against his life and his family. After being dismissed, he received a prison order against him, and now he awaits his trial.

This journalistic work reveals the files on the actions of these nine judges, against whom the Attorney General’s Office and the Council of the Judiciary (CJ) initiated proceedings, on suspicion of criminal actions that could benefit those sentenced for drug trafficking. Five of the judges were investigated for prevarication, four for illicit association. It is believed that, in Manabí, some of them may have been involved in an extortion scheme in exchange for measures prior to their release.

This investigation also deciphers the number, the pattern and the mechanism of a scheme in which judges, judicial servants, prison officials and lawyers participated.

For this report, hundreds of process documents were reviewed in the Judicial Processing Information System (Satje), internal reports of Transparency of the Council of the Judiciary and reports of the National Service of Comprehensive Attention to Adult Persons Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI). ).

This last entity confirmed for this work that between 2018 and 2020 they received sentence reductions, based on merit, 110 sentenced for drug trafficking. However, the prison authorities responsible for this procedure explained in an interview that the SNAI only issued a maximum of 50 resolutions in the aforementioned period. Therefore, the remaining 60 reductions could only have been granted illegally by prison guarantee judges.

This journalistic team requested the names of those who benefited from these reductions and the responsible judges, but they still do not have a response from the SNAI. These 60 cases have also not been identified by the administration of justice.

The first alerts



The first bell for this corrupt practice rang in 2019. It was identified by the Transparency Directorate of the Judicial Council (CJ). The following year, this body dismissed five judges and initiated criminal proceedings against them for possible prevarication, which is punishable by three to five years in prison. Of them, three are still waiting to be called to trial, amid incidents that have delayed hearings over the last two years. The fourth was acquitted and won an administrative appeal that, if ratified, would allow him to return to the functions of judge.

The fifth was not criminally prosecuted because he died of covid-19. He participated in the release of Jorge Luis Zambrano, alias Rasquiña, leader of the ‘Los Choneros’ gang, the armed wing of the ‘Sinaloa cartel’ in Ecuador. For the same case, former judge José Tamayo is currently on trial.

Currently, 13 additional investigations are underway for possible prevarication against judges who would have modified the sentences of those accused of drug trafficking, explains Fausto Murillo, president of the CJ, the government control, administration and disciplinary body of Ecuadorian justice. According to him, since he took office as president, in February 2022, he has strengthened the transparency component in the organization. He assured that powerful networks have been identified that include officials in the judicial and prison system, including lawyers and law firms. However, before his arrival at the CJ, between 2020 and 2022, after the change of authorities of the Directorate of Transparency, the investigations did not prosper.

According to Murillo, several judges made arbitrary use of a specific rule. This regulation empowers a judge of penitentiary guarantees to know and resolve the legal situation of those sentenced, when a later, more benign law has been enacted. It is what is known as the principle of favorability, which certain judges interpreted and applied illegally.

“In the cases in which the CJ acts as prosecutor, almost all the judges invoked the principle of favorability to reach an unacceptable extreme, which is to modify final sentences and, in most cases, to execute them,” said Murillo, who believes that this The institution prosecuted them for acting against the express law, “which is precisely the concept of malfeasance.”

The formula that the judges used to reduce sentences had two parts. First, they invoked the most favorable legislation for the sentenced person, even if it were a norm that had already been repealed.

“I don’t understand why favorability became an interpretative principle,” said professor and criminal lawyer Felipe Rodríguez. According to his explanation, when someone commits a crime they go to jail for a specific period of time, but if in the future a new law reduces the sentence provided for that crime, the sentenced person can avail himself of the reduced sentence, “this is how he should be understood and not to apply a law that has already been repealed”.

Secondly, once the sentences were reduced, the judges argued that those sentenced had already served 60 percent of their sentences, with which they could benefit from the pre-release regime. In their defense, the officials have said that they acted in law, applying constitutional norms that enshrine guarantees for the prison population, considered a vulnerable group in Ecuador.

Out of place



A judgment of last resort cannot be modified by a lower judge. In this regard, the president of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela, was emphatic in an interview with this journalistic team: “An enforceable sentence is immutable. It cannot be reduced or changed, unless an extraordinary review resource is applied by the National Court and not by a lower judge”, he said.

In the cases analyzed, the judges did not act alone. Before a detainee is released, hearings are held. Officials from the penitentiary system participate in them, and they can object to the judicial officer’s decision if they consider it illegal. But they didn’t.

The director of the SNAI, Police General Pablo Ramírez, indicated that officials who have engaged in corrupt practices have been prosecuted, including prison directors. “Unfortunately, three have returned to their positions due to favorable rulings by judges, who grant them alternative measures. They work with electronic shackles.” Ramírez has been in office since December 2021.

From 2017 to February 2019, following a deconcentration model, the benefits to those sentenced were certified and granted in zonal commissions, in the different provinces, by prison officials. With a compliance report they could issue controlled release and release. “That also opened the doors to discretion and corruption,” according to the current director of Penitentiary Benefits, Marcelo Flores. To correct this shortcoming, the process was centralized since February 2019 at the SNAI headquarters in Quito.

Another problem detected is the lack of judges with prison guarantees. There are currently 24 judges with this specialization, but an additional 66 criminal judges also handle these cases, according to the Judiciary. “The judges of guarantees are very few and they do not have a specialization, they do not follow a career as it happens in Mexico or Colombia. There are also no parameters for their appointment,” Flores stresses.

For ‘big fish’



“I fear that in Ecuador the State is disorganized and crime is well organized,” was the response of the president of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela, when asked about the magnitude of the risk of drug trafficking penetrating the justice system. In addition, he warned that “a very dangerous expression, not only for justice, but for the State and democracy, is that organized crime enters power, especially the judiciary, to achieve impunity. That would be serious and dangerous,” he added. He highlighted the need to grant guarantees and protection to the judges, so that they remain firm in their independence and impartiality. “We have to protect them against drug trafficking”

In the cases revealed by this journalistic investigation, can one speak of narco-impunity? The criminal lawyers and professors Xavier Andrade and Felipe Rodríguez agreed to answer affirmatively. “Of course, because the big fish pay or intimidate so that the weight of the law falls on the boys,” said Rodríguez.

For his part, Andrade pointed out that “narco-impunity makes sense through control, the drug trafficker seeks power inside and outside the prisons, seeks to control justice and for that generates violence and forms of intimidation.” In addition, he warned that control has several sources: it is generated by affinity, fear, corruption, commitment or convenience of justice operators. To exemplify it, he cited cases of judicial servants, judges and prosecutors, who after solving specific cases left public service, to practice as lawyers, in private law firms, at the service of organized crime.

In June 2020, Ecuadorian justice took a radical turn. Since that month, a reform to the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code has been launched, which expressly prohibits the reduction of sentences based on merit in more than 20 crimes, including drug trafficking.

Beyond the legal reform, this investigation also identified an underlying problem that persists and works in favor of organized crime. It is the lack of a mechanism that enables the exchange of information and systematic collaboration between the CJ, the National Court, the SNAI and the Prosecutor’s Office.

ARTURO TORRES AND MARIA BELEN ARROYO

