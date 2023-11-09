For some Colombians, obtaining the United States visa It is of great importance, because this way they can visit the North American country and all the ‘attractions’ it offers, whether in terms of tourist places or varied gastronomy.

Therefore, a large amount of requests for the document, which has slowed down the process a bit, taking long months and even years to obtain the visa.

Given this situation, the U.S. Embassywhich is located on Carrera 45 # 24B-27 in the town of Teusaquillo in Bogotá, has made the ‘express line’ which seeks to avoid long waiting times to enter the building.

Therefore, as the entity explains through the social network X (formerly Twitter), those who carry only what is necessary and not large objects that require additional security review, such as suitcases, liquids or large electronic devices, may use this line to save your time.

Please note that all applicants must undergo a rigorous Security control. “Just like at the airport, the more items you carry, the longer it will take to go through the filter,” explains the Embassy.

What documents should you bring to your visa appointment?

To attend the appointment in which your US visa may or may not be approved, you must bring the following: documents:

– Passport.

– Identification document (citizenship card or identity card, depending on the case).

– Printed DS 160 form.

– 5×5 cm color photo with white background.

Recommendations for going to the Embassy

The entity also generated a series of recommendations for applicants who will have an appointment to obtain the visa:

– You must turn off your cell phone before entering the Embassy and keep it that way during your visit.

– The entry of lighters, vapes, perfumes, electric cigarettes and creams is not allowed.

– sharp objects such as knives and scissors are not allowed, as are firearms.

– You will also not be able to enter with pliers, radios, sprays, video or photographic cameras.

Estimated wait times for an interview appointment vary depending on the type of Visa.

Some tips to advance your appointment at the Embassy

– Check that the application is completed correctly: Depending on the entity, to fill out the DS 160 form it is better not to hire intermediaries, as they may enter some incorrect information.

– Check and identify the type of visa you require: There are type B1 and B2 visas (business and tourism) and F, M, J visas (students and academic exchange visitors), which have a different waiting time.

– Access the visa without the need for an in-person interview: In December 2022 the embassy announced that the Secretary of State made the “decision to extend the authority of consular officers to exempt certain categories of nonimmigrant visas from the in-person interview through December 31, 2023.”

– Check if your trip requires an ’emergency appointment’: If you consider that you require this type of benefit, you must first schedule a regular appointment on the first available date. Subsequently, you must log in to your account, select the ‘Continue’ option, and choose ‘Request urgent processing’, following the instructions provided.

– Try to reschedule the appointment: Sometimes other applicants cancel or postpone their appointments, so if you are pending you can reschedule your appointment for a closer date.

