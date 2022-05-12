TRENTON, SC — It seems the Karma He didn’t want to keep someone waiting 60 year old manbecause he died when buried the body of a woman who was there strangledas announced by the authorities in South Carolina.

According to the report, the man died of a heart attackwhile he was in the backyard of your housewhere he would bury body of his girlfriend.

The discovery of the bodies occurred last Saturday, after the neighbors notified the authorities about an unconscious man in the patio of a house in Trentonsaid the office of sheriff of the county of Edgefield it’s a statement.

While investigating the death of McKinnonthe agents they found a wrapped body in garbage bags in a newly dug hole and determined it was his girlfriend, 65-year-old Patricia Ruth Dent, investigators said.

An autopsy at Dent determined that he had been strangled and neighbors told officers they saw McKinnon digging a hole in his yard the day before, deputies said.

the autopsy of McKinnon determined that died of a heart attack. Agents said it appeared he was almost done filling in the grave when he put down the shovel, walked away and collapsed.