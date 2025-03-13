Express Fine of the DGT: What is and how the new way of notifying the traffic sanctions works

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has implemented an innovative infractions notification system: the ‘express fine’. This change allows offenders to receive notification of their sanction within a maximum period of seven days, well below the traditional deadlines, which often exceed 50 days. Users registered on the platform of the Road Electronic Address (DEV) may receive notification in just 48 hours.

The main objective of this change is to optimize response time, both for drivers and administration, and reduce the bureaucracy that has historically delayed the resolution of traffic infractions.

This faster system of sanctions not only has advantages for the DGT, which can manage fines more quickly, but also for drivers, which they can now know much earlier if they have been fined for an infraction and act accordingly.

What is the ‘express fine‘ And how does it work?

The ‘express fine’ system is a mechanism designed to reduce the time between commission of an infraction and the notification of the sanction. Instead of traditional deadlines that could extend to 52 days, with the new system drivers will receive notification in a maximum of seven days after the infraction.

However, users who are registered on the DEV digital platform, which is a tool that allows drivers to manage their fines electronically, can obtain information about their infraction in just 48 hours.

This system is a commitment to the digitalization of road procedures, allowing drivers to receive notifications immediately through their electronic devices, which represents a significant improvement compared to the previous model, which used to depend on the postal mail.

By digitizing the process, the DGT reduces not only the waiting time, but also the risk that notifications do not reach their destination or get lost along the way.

One of the main advantages of this system is that those who pay their fine within the first 20 days can benefit from a 50% discount on the original amount of the sanction. This measure seeks to encourage the early payment and prevent the sanctions from accumulating, which generates a benefit for both drivers and administration.

Advantages and Measurement Challenges

The advantages of the ‘express fine’ system are clear: speed, transparency and greater administrative efficiency. For the DGT, the fact of being able to manage the sanctions more quickly allows us to reduce the resolution time of the procedures, optimizing the resources and avoiding bottlenecks in the management of the fines.

In addition, when using a digital system, the DGT can send more precise notifications and reduce the risk of errors, which improves efficacy in the application of sanctions.

On the other hand, drivers benefit from a more agile process, which allows them to know quickly if they have been fined and what steps should follow. This not only makes it easier for them to fulfill their obligations, but also offers them the opportunity to benefit from a discount for soon payment, a measure that has proven effective in other areas.

However, this system also presents certain challenges. One of the main obstacles is the lack of familiarity of some conductors with the DEV digital platform.

Although the DGT has encouraged its use, there are still drivers that are not registered or that do not have access to digital tools regularly. This could generate disparities between drivers who receive faster notifications and those who follow the traditional postal mail system.