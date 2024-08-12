Arrested and expelled to his country. All this, in just a few days. The National Police arrested a man of Moroccan origin in Gelida (Barcelona, ​​8,000 inhabitants) last July, accused of threatening his neighbours with carrying out jihadist acts, and repatriated him to his country days later in application of the Immigration Law without waiting for a criminal case to be brought against him and for him to be tried for these acts, according to the Ministry of the Interior on Monday. The man, who the security forces have classified as a potential threat to national security, has also been banned from entering Spain or any other country in the Schengen Agreement on the abolition of internal border controls, which includes 23 countries of the European Union, as well as Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, for the next 10 years.

In this way, Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s department continues with a path contemplated in the law that is not new, but which has intensified in recent years. Only in the first half of 2023, a period contemplated in a response to the Transparency Portal to which EL PAÍS has had access, 21 people were targeted, most of them suspected of jihadist activities. In December of last year, it also used this mechanism to expel 14 Pakistani citizens settled in Barcelona who were accused of being part of the structure in Spain of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a radical Islamist party with parliamentary representation in the Asian country that advocates implementing Islamic law and executing anyone it considers blasphemous.

In the case of the Moroccan citizen arrested in Gelida, the Police highlight that “he had managed to instill a general state of fear among the residents of said municipality” both due to his violent behaviour and the dissemination of threatening messages. In addition, he had carried out “acts of rejection towards women and the LGTBIQ+ community, in addition to sharing images on social networks in which he made direct threats to carry out violent actions and praised terrorist acts” committed by the Islamic State (ISIS in its English acronym), Interior highlights in the note. After his arrest in the so-called Operation Janin, in which agents from the General Information Commission (CGI, specialized in the fight against terrorism) and the Provincial Information Brigade of Barcelona participated, Interior opened an expulsion file against him and, after verifying that he had no roots in Spain, repatriated him days later with the approval of the court and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The decision not to pursue criminal proceedings against a detainee and to give priority to his expulsion is based on articles 54 and 57 of the Immigration Law, which provide for the possibility that a judge, after hearing the Public Prosecutor’s Office, may authorise this measure if the person under investigation is accused of a crime whose maximum sentence does not exceed six years in prison. In the case of the person arrested in Gelida, the police accuse him of threats and of carrying out acts of public praise or justification of terrorism, a crime that is punishable by lesser sentences (from one to three years in prison).

The measure of expelling a detainee for radical Islamism instead of waiting for him to be judged has been raised in recent years, especially in cases of self-indoctrination, a crime incorporated into the Penal Code in 2015, the difficulty of which in a trial has led to numerous acquittals or convictions that are later revoked in the second instance by the courts. This has led the National and Interior Courts to explore this other route for some time, which, as an administrative process that remains in the hands of the Secretary of State for Security, allows for the rapid expulsion from Spain of individuals whom the security forces consider a threat to national security.

The National Court has already ruled in several cases that were appealed by the affected foreigners and has endorsed the system. Thus, in November 2022, the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of this judicial body ratified the legality of the decision adopted two years earlier by the Interior Ministry to expel Yahya Benaouda, a Muslim leader in the Cáceres town of Talayuela, concluding, as the Police argued, that his radical discourse made him a threat to the security and social stability of the region. The ruling stressed that Benaouda spread “the radical postulates of the Salafist ideology, the prevalent application of Islamic law with respect to the Spanish legal system, the discrimination and segregation of women and the support of preachers imprisoned for spreading extremist ideologies.”