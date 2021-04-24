This Saturday there was an infrequent episode in La Plata for the times in Argentina. In a matter of hours, the Buenos Aires security forces, with the collaboration of the GAD special group, prevented the taking over of the lands of the Independiente club, managed by the trade unionist Hugo Moyano.

It was a striking event, especially if one considers that in the not too distant past the liberation of the property taken in Guernica required three months of negotiations and efforts led by the Minister of Development of the Buenos Aires Community, Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque.

It was also striking because the liberation of these lands of Independiente was carried out before an eviction order was issued by the Justice, as confirmed Clarion.

It all started on Friday night, when the neighbors of the neighborhood The risk They warned that a group of people advanced on the land located on the property delimited by streets 228 and 225, and 420 and 423.

In total, there are about 6 hectares that belong to the Independent Club.

They were more than 50 persons, mostly men between 30 and 50 years old, who broke into the place and began to prepare the ground to settle.

According to the records of the municipality, at 11:30 this Saturday the community agents verified that the usurpers were still in the place and carried out weeding tasks.

The directors of the Independiente showed up at the “El Peligro” Detachment to demonstrate that these lands belonged to the Avellaneda club and to demand police intervention.

The police in the eviction of the Independiente property

On this occasion, the Buenos Aires Police acted swiftly after the complaint filed by the collaborators of Hugo Moyano.

The La Plata Department even sent the Infantry Corps and a reinforcement of the Departmental Support Group (GAD), which only intervenes in the event of extraordinary episodes.

The security forces found the usurpers “using poles, sticks, veneers and wood, making delimitations with ropes, cables and wires of different types, thus checking the flagrante delicto situation “.

The Police and members of the GAD quickly evicted the place and detained seven people. As confirmed by judicial and police sources Clarion, they did it before the prosecutor Juan Cruz Condomi Alcorta, who also intervened in the taking of Guernica, will intervene in the case.

Sources in the case justified the quick action by pointing out that there was a “flagrante delicto”, since the crime was taking place at the time. “In those cases, the obligation is to stop and then ask the judicial authorities to validate that decision,” added judicial spokesmen.

To vacate the property, the agents “used non-lethal ammunition.” In the place they seized machetes, poles, wires, cables, rope, plates and wood.

A 24-year-old woman, two adolescents aged 15 and 16, and five men aged 25, 40, 21 and 39 were arrested in the case.

More than three months to evict Guernica

On November 29 of last year, after more than three months of tension and intense efforts, the Buenos Aires Police evicted the property of around 100 hectares that had been taken in the Buenos Aires town of Guernica.

The land was occupied in July by some 1,200 families living in Guernica and others from the districts of Almirante Brown, Lomas de Zamora, San Vicente, Florencio Varela, Ezeiza and Esteban Echeverría.

Minister Larroque led the efforts to relocate the families that settled in that place and it was even he who asked to extend twice the eviction operation in order to move forward with these talks and avoid a confrontation between the usurpers and the security forces.

