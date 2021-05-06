The State official newsletter (BOE) published this Wednesday the royal decree-law which gives the Supreme Court the last word to decide which fundamental rights can be restricted to combat the virus once the state of alarm subsides, next Sunday. The rule approved by the Council of Ministers aims to avoid the legal chaos that occurred between June and October of last year, when the judges applied different criteria to similar petitions made by the communities, which resulted in a trickle of contradictory resolutions that triggered the uncertainty among regional leaders and citizens.

The Government has resisted throughout the pandemic to reform health laws to allow, as requested by various communities and opposition parties, that regional executives can limit fundamental rights without the need for the endorsement of justice. He has also ruled out specifying in the Law of Special Measures in Public Health Matters (the one that covers most of the health decisions of the autonomous governments during the pandemic) what solutions the communities can adopt. According to the Executive, the current legislation already gives sufficient coverage to the autonomous governments to manage the pandemic without a state of alarm and it is not necessary to update it.

However, the decree approved in extremis by the Council of Ministers it assumes that the current regulatory framework leads to chaos or, at least, creates legal insecurity. The rule that will come into force next Sunday will not be able to prevent further discrepancies between the higher courts, but it aims to minimize its effects. To do this, modify the law of the contentious-administrative jurisdiction, a rule that was already reformed last September in a first attempt by the Executive to limit contradictory resolutions between judges. Then, the Government left in the hands of the higher courts of justice the endorsement of the measures decreed by the communities that implied limiting fundamental rights, a task that until then fell to the contentious courts.

No recourse

But that change had a problem: the decisions of the autonomous courts were not appealable, so that unity of criteria was guaranteed within an autonomous community, but not between the different autonomies. This led, for example, to the Superior Court of Justice of Aragon overturning the confinement of La Almunia de Doña Godina (Zaragoza) requested by the Government of Aragon due to the high number of infections in that town, while the of Galicia, Navarra and Castilla y León authorized the closure of municipalities in which the incidence of the virus soared during the second wave.

The reform approved now allows communities to appeal to the Supreme Court when the regional judges reject a measure proposed by the regional Executive. In this way, the Supreme Court will become the final arbiter that decides which solutions to combat the virus can be adopted without a state of alarm and under what conditions. The objective is that within a few weeks the high court has established a unitary criterion on the most controversial measures, such as the curfew, the perimeter closures or the limitations on social gatherings.

The decree shortens the usual terms of the cassation appeal so that the judgment of the high court arrives in a maximum of two weeks. The norm gives three days of term to the superior courts of justice to endorse or reject the restrictive measures of fundamental rights that an autonomous government requests. If the measure is rejected, the community has three days to appeal to the Supreme Court, which in turn will grant another three days to the Prosecutor’s Office and the rest of the parties to present allegations. Once this step is completed, the Contentious-Administrative Chamber will have to resolve in a maximum of five days.

Surprise at the Supreme

The high court is already preparing to assume the role assigned to it by the Government. The measure has caused surprise in the Supreme Court, whose leadership was informed of the Executive’s decision a few hours before it was approved by the Council of Ministers. However, the magistrates did not know its content until this Wednesday it was published in the BOE. The president of the Litigation Chamber, César Tolosa, in an interview with the EFE agency, was very critical of the government’s actions. “We judges are not here to govern, those decisions correspond to the public powers,” he said, and regretted that Congress has not approved an “emergency health legislation” applicable after the state of alarm.

Tolosa met this Wednesday with the four section presidents of the room to decide how to apply the decree. The magistrates agreed that the resources of the communities will be resolved by the Fourth Section, which is the one that deals with matters related to health and the one that has resolved the cases related to the pandemic that have come so far. The chamber also agreed to request a report from the technical cabinet on the application of the law, a document that will be distributed to all the magistrates of the chamber so that they can contribute what they consider necessary. In addition, a contact channel will be established between the president of the chamber and the presidents of the contentious-administrative chambers of the higher courts of justice to guarantee coordination and to be able to comply with the deadlines set by the decree.