Express car | The motorist says: This is how I ended up in the middle of the tracks in Espoo

Motorists hope for visible signs so that no one accidentally drives onto the light rail tracks.

Light rail you can get lost on the tracks, even if you focus on driving carefully. That's what happened to the Helsinki native For Leena Markovaara in October in Espoo. At that time, the expressway had only recently started operating.

Markovaara now tells how he got on the track.

To the expressway has gotten lost and stuck in cars here and there, and no simple explanation for the problem has been found.

Markovaara ran into the express train route on Ring I.

He was visiting his friend in the village on an ordinary weekday evening. It was about eight o'clock in the evening, and it was very dark.

Area Espoo was already unknown to Markovaara.

“I was careful when I was in a foreign area.”

Markovaara tried to get from Ruukinrannatie to Ring I as instructed by the navigator. Suddenly, Markovaara realized that an express train was driving by.

Ruukinrannantie turns into Kurkijoentie at the point and the express train moves onto the road, curving from the left after crossing Ring I. The carriageway therefore suddenly merges with the tracks.

“Yes, to be honest, I pretty much freaked out.”

Markovaara made a U-turn on the tracks and turned the bow towards the incoming direction and was able to drive off the rails.

So he didn't get stuck on the tracks like some unlucky ones.

Markovaara says that he drove in an unfamiliar area so calmly that he had plenty of time to notice the traffic signs. He hasn't driven the same spot again, so he's not sure what kind of markings there were.

“I still don't understand how to get there [raiteille] I ended up.”

According to Markovaara, for example, a yellow flashing light with a sign would be suitable for the point, so that the light rail road would definitely be noticed even in snowy, rainy and dark weather.

Astray has also been driven in familiar regions, can be seen from the HS survey. Several readers admitted that they drove off track despite their experience and concentration.

One reader says that he accidentally drove onto the tracks at the Viikintie and Pihlajamäentie roundabout at familiar corners. The retired man has driven tens of thousands of kilometers every year in his working career.

The picture shows how in Viikki's confusing traffic circle, a motorist can get distracted and drive onto the rails instead of the carriageway.

He accidentally ran onto the tracks on a snowy night. The man managed to get back to the highway after a short distance.

Now he can already laugh at what happened, but his first reaction was that the matter will forever be known only to him and his wife sitting next to him.

According to the motorist who ended up on the tracks, a visible sign would be necessary on the spot.

Second the reader tells about a near-miss situation that happened in Pirkkola. He was driving from the parking lot of K-Supermarket Pohjois-Haaga to Pirkkolantie and was about to hit the sand of the light rail.

“When tired, in the dark, the intersection seems unclear. Fortunately, I realized to reverse back onto the roadway when I noticed the rails in front of me,” says the person who responded to the survey.

He states that there have been many exceptional arrangements in the area, which is why the current traffic arrangements have still not been adopted.

