Express car | In this way, motorists will have to take Raide-Jokeri into account in the future

Traffic teacher Hannu Niemi thinks that Raide-Jokeri will cause even more near-miss situations between a trolley and a car. Driving school students must also always take the wheel into account.

in Helsinki there may be more near-miss situations between a trolley and a car in the future, when Raide-Jokeri will start operating soon. This is what the traffic teacher of Helsinki Liikennekoulu, a driving school operating in Haaga, thinks Hannu Niemi.

With Raide-Joker, trams will start operating in completely new areas in the capital region. One such area is the Huopalahti station area.

According to Nieme, it can be unclear to many motorists how to approach a tram. According to the traffic rules, a car driver must always give way to a tram when a car and a tram meet.

“I could think that there could be dangerous situations, but not as much as in Tampere. In the Helsinki region, the trolley is familiar earlier, unlike in Tampere,” says Niemi.

Tampere’s trolley service, which started in August 2021, initially caused a lot of dangerous situations. For example Over reported at the end of 2021 that a tram and a car have repeatedly come close to colliding.

Hannu Niemi points out that the collision between a car and a cyclist can cause even more dangerous situations in Helsinki than the collision between a car and a trolley.

“It is unclear to many how the traffic rules define the encounter between a car and a cyclist. People think that the same rules apply to pedestrians and cyclists when meeting a car.”

According to the traffic rules, if a cyclist rides his bike across the crosswalk, he is a pedestrian who must be given unhindered access. If the cyclist drives over the crosswalk, the rules for dodging follow the rules of the road for vehicles and traffic signs.

Accidents between pedestrians or cyclists and trolleys may also increase with Raide-Joker. Coming to the trolley track crossing pointswhere pedestrians or cyclists have to give way to a tram, even if the crossing point is between two crosswalks.

“Risk situations can increase at the beginning when a pedestrian or cyclist meets a tram at the crossing,” says Niemi.

Raide-Joker’s income also has an effect on driving school student times.

Niemi says that tram rules are already being encountered during the driving school’s teaching run, because, for example, tram lines four and ten have been running in the vicinity of the driving school.

“We have already taken driving lessons in the Raide-Joker areas in Haaga, Pitäjänmäki, Pirkkola, Maunula, Oulunkylä, Viikki, Mäkkylä and Leppävaara,” he says.

“Now there will only be more things to consider at intersections in the area, when tram traffic has to be taken into account along with these other things.”

Light rail line Raide-Jokeri between Helsinki’s Itäkeskus and Espoo’s Keilaniemi will start operating on Saturday, October 21.

The tram connects Itäkeskus, Aalto University and Keilaniemi metro stations and Oulunkylä, Huopalahti and Leppävaara railway stations. The track is 25 kilometers long.