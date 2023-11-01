Express car | I hope it’s just bad luck, says the Kaupunkiliikenne company about accidents on the light rail line

The director of the Capital Region’s Kaupunkilikenne oy hopes that the number of accidents is a matter of bad luck.

Under the service of the light rail car, which started two weeks ago, was interrupted three times on Wednesday.

The first accident happened on Wednesday morning in Pirkkola, when a car ran onto the tracks and completely stopped tram traffic for about an hour. In the morning, the express tram collided with a car in Pitäjänmäki and a second time after one o’clock with a van in Otaniemi.

Director of the urban rail projects unit of the capital region’s Kaupunkilikenne oy Artturi Lähdetie hoping it was just bad luck.

“We partly expected that the start of tram service in new areas could come as a surprise to motorists. It’s a shame that so many cases happen on the same day.”

According to Lähdetie, there have been similar experiences in Tampere, where accidents also occurred after the start of tram service.

Last During the week, there were two other accidents on the express tram route. On Tuesday of last week, there was a crash with a car in Pitäjänmäki. The place is the same as in Wednesday’s crash: the intersection of Pitäjänmäentie and Vanha viertotie.

On Sunday, a motorist got stuck on the tracks in Viiki after accidentally driving the wrong way from the traffic circle to the tram route.

The video shows how to drive in the Viikki roundabout:

According to Lähdetie, the number of accidents is not yet large enough to draw any conclusions.

“Express tram service has only been running for such a short time that statistics on this number of accidents cannot be prepared yet.”

According to him, each accident is investigated separately.

“If continuing problem areas arise in the future, we will begin to investigate the matter in more detail.”

According to Lähdetie, not all accidents in tram transport can be avoided. According to him, accidents happen on the tracks of the inner city every day.

“Light rail line 15 is half the length of all tram lines in the inner city. Compared to that, this number of accidents on one line is still not bad.”

According to Lähdetie, in the future, we will think about how traffic and its control could be improved.

“I still can’t say what the measures could be.”

Helsinki project manager of the city’s urban environment industry Anton Silvo is surprised that so many cases happen within a short period of time.

“The tracks have been in place for a long time and test traffic was running all summer. Trams didn’t suddenly appear there.”

Silvo thinks that chance can also play a role.

“The Pitäjänmäki crash site has a fairly standard light-controlled crossing and there shouldn’t be any special danger factor.”

Also according to Silvo, the situation will now be monitored.

“In the future, we need to think about whether structural changes are needed on the route or whether the traffic control needs to be changed more clearly. There is no one specific solution.”

By traffic control, Silvo means traffic signs, street markings and traffic lights on the route and at intersections.

Silvo is the project manager in the West Helsinki tramway project, where an express tramway is planned from the center via Meilahti, Munkkiniemi, Haaga and Lassila to Kannelmäki. According to Silvo, the experiences of line 15 will be taken into account in the design of the new line.

“Among other things, attention must be paid to the fact that the tramway is well separated from the carriageways and that the steering at intersections is as clear as possible.”