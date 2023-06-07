Express car | HSL: Raide-Jokeri traffic could start already in the fall

The test runs of light rail line 15, i.e. Raide-Joker, will be completed in June, which means that HSL will probably decide in August to put the track into operation well ahead of time.

Raide-Joker’s that is, the completion of the light rail line named number 15 is so close that it seems very likely that traffic will start already in the fall.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) can decide on the exact date at the end of August at the earliest, when the track has been handed over ready for use. During the summer, there is still a little finishing and testing ahead, but HSL announced on Wednesday that it is preparing to start traffic in the fall.

Originally, the traffic was promised to start only in 2024. It is not yet possible to say precisely about the shift in the first months, it depends on the arrival of new trams in Helsinki.

The technical test runs of the new tram line will be completed in June. Small finishing works will be done in July. The Raide-Jokeri project is supposed to hand over the track to Kaupunkiliikenne Oy in August.

Even after the technical test runs, there is traffic on the track before the start of passenger traffic. Drivers are trained especially in the evenings and weekends. In addition, commercial test runs related to traffic and passenger service are carried out on the track.

Exact the date for the opening of the new express train depends on more than the track itself. HSL has to calculate that there are enough drivers and trams.

So far, ten new Artic X54 express cars have arrived in Helsinki from the Škoda Transtech factories. If traffic were to start, for example, at ten-minute intervals, there should be at least 15 trams.

Later on, the line is supposed to run at six-minute intervals anyway, and eventually there will be 29 trams in use on this line.

About 100 drivers will be trained to drive on the new line. 70 of them will be completed by the end of August. The drivers train not only on the new track, but also on a tram simulator, where they can also try out different emergency situations.

The new line runs between Itäkeskus in Helsinki and Keilaniemi in Espoo. The stops of the line are already mostly ready, but they will be added with signs for passengers before the start of passenger traffic.