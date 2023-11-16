Express car | Cars are guided away from the rails by a post – Designer: The driver should concentrate on the traffic

Several cars have gotten stuck on the express tram tracks and collided with the tram.

A light rail car in places of danger, we are now looking for a solution for reflective posts.

The “grey poles” would therefore try to keep motorists off the tram tracks.

The capital region’s urban transport company is currently considering solutions that could improve the safety of light rail crossings. The company is responsible for the operation of the light rail car.

Within a short period of time, several motorists have managed to drive onto the tram tracks in the vicinity of the Viikintie and Pihlajamäentie roundabout and got stuck.

In addition to driving on the tracks, motorists have crashed several times with a light rail car. Express tram line 15 started operating in October.

Under consideration are now poles equipped with reflectors, which are intended to signal to motorists that they should not drive in their direction.

“But they don’t prevent driving either [raiteille]”, says the head of the unit Artturi Lähdetie About urban traffic in the capital region.

Poles would be installed in some risky places.

In Helsinki, these would be the area of ​​Eliel Saarinen tie and Isonnevankuja near the tunnel under the Huopalahti station, the intersection of Viikintie and Maaherrantie and Viilarintie near the tram depot.

The aerial view shows the maze of the Viikki roundabout. Motorists stuck on the tracks have driven from Pihlajamäentie towards Viikintie, but turned right too early.

In Espoo, there would be poles at the intersection of Kuusisaarentie and Otaniementie and Linnoitutie.

The bollards have already been installed in Helsinki on Eliel Saarinen tie and Pakilantie at the junction of Pirjontie and in Espoo on Leppävaarankatu, Alberganesplanadi and Otaniemenaukio.

“ “If you keep your eyes open, the chances of getting lost on the light rail tracks are small.”

For one poles cannot be installed on Impilahdensilla from risky places, because buses also run on the bridge. Fixed poles are installed between the tracks.

There are also barriers that can be driven over, foldable and brightly colored, but they cannot withstand winter maintenance and are mainly intended for temporary use, says Lähdetie.

He believes that the poles make motorists more careful, even though they look relatively inconspicuous.

“What has now been installed on the Espoo side, yes they have worked. There have been far fewer disturbances there than before.”

Completely preventing driving on the rails would require booms, which Lähdetie does not want to install. He justifies this by the fact that the booms are susceptible to failure and aesthetically unsightly.

Traffic signs are also not being added, at least for now. In Lähdetie’s opinion, the current traffic signs are clear enough as long as motorists pay attention to them.

“We hope that they [onnettomuudet ja jumiin jäämiset] are initial phase annoyances that smooth out over time.”

For problem situations According to Lähdetie’s understanding, the reason is that not all motorists focus enough on traffic.

For example, in the tunnel under Helsinki’s Huopalahti station on Eliel Saarinen road and on the Impilahti bridge in Espoo, cars regularly drive, even though they are not allowed.

“Some motorists have clearly weaker perception than others. It can be related to age or the fact that you use a mobile phone,” says Lähdetie.

“When you keep your eyes open, the chances of getting lost on the light rail tracks are small. They’re not such difficult places that you can’t get through them if you focus on traffic.”

He thinks it is possible that the tracks are driven into because some motorists try to correct and deliberately drive a prohibited route.