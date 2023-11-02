Express car | Asko Miettinen drove into a difficult intersection in Viiki, Helsinki – He has a proposal to prevent collisions

HS asked readers about the safety and traffic arrangements of the express trolley on Wednesday, when the trolley traffic was disrupted three times in one day.

Motorists they don’t notice they’re riding on the tracks, because it’s hard to tell the tracks apart, residents say about the problems the new light rail will face in traffic. This is one explanation for why the trolley has been involved in several accidents within such a short period of time.

HS asked the readers about the safety of the express train and traffic arrangements. Ratika’s traffic stalled three times in one day in the past week.

First, the car that hit the tracks in Pirkkola completely stopped tram traffic for about an hour in the morning. Later, the express train collided twice with a car in Pitäjänmäki and Otaniemi.

There was also a crash in Pitäjänmäki on Tuesday of last week, and on Sunday, a motorist got stuck on the tracks in Viiki after accidentally driving the wrong way from the roundabout onto the tram route.

Part Of those who responded to HS’s survey, the current light rail traffic arrangements were unclear. In the critical answers, the challenges of driving came to the fore in particular.

“The biggest worry is that cars drive towards the expressway because they don’t know where to drive and where not to drive. Crossroads, like [Pitäjänmäen] In the case of Vanhan Viertotie, I would like at least bumps for cars that try to cross,” wrote a 31-year-old man from Helsinki.

Some of the respondents also found the light rail traffic arrangements difficult to understand in Viiki, Otaniemi and Laajalahti. In many responses, they wished for real or clearer instructions, such as signs, next to the tracks.

Some also considered the yellow lights that warn of speed bumps to be misleading. The lights are not replaced by traditional indicator lights, but by yellow flashing lights. When the light doesn’t flash, you can drive.

Ramble there are also lines Asko Miettinenwho contacted Helsingin Sanomat via email.

In his opinion, the light rail tracks would need signs and attention-grabbing poles at the points where the light rail tracks continue on their own.

He says that he has driven the car by the light rail tracks once in Viiki so far, and describes the drive as “easy during the day”. However, he wonders if it would be as easy to stay on a road meant for cars in the dark or in bad weather.

However, Miettinen considers signs to be necessary especially for pedestrians.

“If a car collides with a trolleybus, it usually only dents the sheet metal, but how do pedestrians notice the light rail when there is snow on the ground? Now it mostly has asphalt of different colors,” he says.

Opposite ones too there are opinions. Many of those who responded to the survey found the expressway to be quite safe and felt that its operation is mostly a matter of getting used to it for other road users.

The person from Helsinki answered the survey Valtteri Vajavaara is of the opinion that the light rail tracks are well marked for cars. He says that he drives every day in the Viikki area.

“The track was built for such a long time and the test run has also been done, so the express train should no longer come as a surprise during operation. If the driver uses normal observation and common sense, there is nothing difficult about it,” he says.

Vajavaara says that he has not driven as much in the western parts of the track, the situation may be different there.

“However, I would see that these situations that have happened are just the sum of unfortunate coincidences,” he says.

For the survey the 32-year-old woman from Espoo who responded estimated that since the tracks have been ready for a long time in some areas, the traffic has gotten used to not having to take them into account. He believes that everyone will soon remember to take the expressway into account when moving.

“While waiting here, you have already learned bad habits and now it will take a while to unlearn them,” he writes.

Part of the respondents considered the problem above all to be the carelessness of motorists or the indifferent driving culture.

“The concern is caused by the incompetence of motorists and their low perception in traffic. The safety of the light rail car itself does not raise concerns,” wrote a 37-year-old man from Helsinki.