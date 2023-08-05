





13:38 In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 photo, Baseh Hammo, a Yazidi woman who escaped enslavement by Islamic State group militants. AP – Khalid Mohammed

August 3 marked the ninth anniversary of the Yazidi “genocide”, when thousands of people from this religious minority were killed and displaced, and women kidnapped and enslaved by the jihadist group Islamic State. In addition, it is three years since the tragic explosion in Beirut, which left more than 200 Lebanese dead and a country in crisis. Our correspondents visited the border between Israel and Lebanon, where tensions between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah militia increased.