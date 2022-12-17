The protests led by the young women in Iran put the spotlight back on an unfinished revolution in Muslim-majority countries: the struggle of feminist movements. Iran currently has the murder of the young Kurdish-Iranian Masha Amini as its backdrop. The so-called “hijab revolution” highlights that a new generation of women is raising the flags of feminism in the region, despite not being homogeneous processes.

A decades-long struggle that returned to the clamor of the streets with a symbol: the face of Masha Amini. The 22-year-old died on September 16, after being arrested by Iran’s feared morality police for allegedly not wearing the hijab well placed, as required by the laws of the Islamic Republic.

His assassination was the fuse that ignited the flame of the so-called ‘Hijab Revolution’. The matches that today, three months later, once again set fire to the Islamic veils of some protesters who continue to march in the streets of the Persian country, have been announcing a new feminist awakening in the Middle East for some time.

It is not new, but it has been silenced by the authoritarian governments that run many of these Muslim-majority countries, as well as by the complicity of the West, which continues to see Muslim women as ‘submissive’ and ‘victims’ of an oppression that It is also another symptom of the colonizations that the region suffered.

The burning veils in Iran are reminiscent of that of the Egyptian Huda Shaarawi, raised in the air in front of a crowd in 1923 at the Cairo train station. The rebellious gesture of the Egyptian activist led her to become the first feminist reference in the Arab world. Almost 100 years later, the echoes of that first movement continue to resonate among the new generations in many Muslim-majority countries, despite the particular contexts and processes of each of them.

“Women have led the changes in Iran even before the Islamic Revolution in 1979,” recalls Catalina Gómez Ángel, a correspondent for France 24 in the Iranian capital in an interview for this special program of Expreso de Oriente. Iranian women have faced not only the brutal repression of the Iranian regime when they organize and take to the streets to demand their rights, but also their daily life is traversed by a legal system in which Islamic law prevails, which reduces them and it subtracts their rights on a daily basis; relegating them to exile or even the death penalty.

Thousands of Iranian women, guarded by armed Marxist Popular Fedayeen militiamen, march in Tehran, on March 12, 1979, the fifth day of protests against the loss of freedoms under Iran’s new Islamic rulers. AP-Richard Tomkins

“It is very interesting to see how this new generation of women is, the youngest who are leading this fight for change, many are daughters of women who saw their dreams repressed, their futures by the Islamic Republic and do not want to repeat the same thing that was done to them. their mothers, that’s why they prefer to risk their lives and go to prison, be tortured, but they leave that fear behind because they don’t want to repeat what happened with their mothers,” says Catalina Gómez. Being the obligatory nature of the hijab -or Islamic veil- one more symbol of the patriarchal system that represses them. “They take off that veil that for them is the symbol of all that repression of the Islamic Republic,” she concludes.

The secular feminist movement in the region was strongly linked to the decolonial and nationalist movements, to the independence of countries such as Egypt, Algeria or Tunisia. In the 1990s, the so-called Islamic feminism emerged, which became more widespread in European countries and the United States, as a reinterpretation of the patriarchal readings of the Koran and Islamic laws. Some movements that are not homogeneous and that are traversed by the hegemonies and sequels of colonialism that still permeate Muslim societies.

France 24 spoke to Mimunt Hamido Yahia, a Moroccan writer and feminist activist about these movements in the Middle East and North Africa:

France 24: What is your X-ray of women’s rights in Muslim-majority countries?

Mimunt Hamido Yahia: Muslim women are not a monolithic thing, nor are we all the same, nor do we have the same rights or the same shortcomings in all countries. There are many Muslim countries and Islam is not monolithic. In each country women have certain rights and in others women lack the same rights. For example, in North Africa where I am from, there are family laws, in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya that oppress women’s rights very harshly. If we go to theocratic republics like Iran or Saudi Arabia, the rights are much lower. They go in a progression from north to south. If we talk about the Arab-Muslim world, less rights, if we talk about Muslims in Asia or in other countries, it also changes.

France 24: From the West, Muslim women have been portrayed as submissive, victims of oppressive systems. This has even served to justify invasions and wars “in favor of the liberation of women”, how it happened in Afghanistan, something far from the reality that these women end up living in these contexts, what has this meant throughout history ?

MHY: Just because women are submissive doesn’t mean they are submissive. Women have no choice but to accept that submission. The excuse of the invasion of Afghanistan by the United States to invade a country is an excuse like any other, the problem of Afghanistan is not only religious, which it is. You have to understand the history of Afghanistan to understand that it is a country that for centuries has led a feudal policy, especially a feudal structure where the man is on top and women do not exist.

The man and the woman are so segregated that they do not know each other. From a young age they separate the boys from the girls so that they do not have contact. With which, I say that segregation is the cause of many evils. Nor does it escape Western policies like the United States, where it seems that these countries should continue in this darkness.

France 24: You are the author from the book ‘They won’t cover us’, in which he analyzes the imposition of patriarchal norms through the Islamic veil. Seeing this revolution of the hijab that is taking place in Iran and that is not new, what does the mandatory veil mean for women?

MHY: We have to think if we are betting both in the West and anywhere in the world for universal values, that we must bet on these values ​​of freedom, equality, etc. Obviously, my fight against the hijab is from many years ago. There are people who consider that the hijab is not the most important thing, but the hijab is what it represents, it is the symbol of that oppression and it also makes visible that Islamist ideology, not religion, in the public space, on the street.

It is very easy for this extreme Islamist ideology that has been imposed for years to be visible on the street through women; because putting a hijab on women is very easy, it is cheap and it is profitable. When you see a man on the street you don’t know if he is a Muslim or if he is a Jew or if he is a Christian, but if you see a woman with a hijab on the street you know perfectly well that she is a Muslim. She is the symbol of all the oppressions that women receive.

France 24: Why is there so much debate about the hijab in Western societies as well and why for many Muslim women veiling is a symbol of identity and also a symbol of the fight against colonialism?

MHY: We are in a tide of identities, now everything is identity, it is very easy to talk about identity when it is something that you are forming throughout your life and it is not given to you by a symbol or a religion. If we are validating religious identities, we are doing the same thing that theocracies are doing, we are doing the same thing that fascism did in Spain, for example. We are playing a very dangerous game, especially in the West, I don’t know if due to ignorance, convenience or a mixture of both.

France 24: We have commented that the feminist movements in the region are not homogeneous. In the Middle East and in other parts of the world thousands of women identify themselves as Islamic feminists, what is Islamic feminism in this context? And is it possible to reconcile secular and Islamic feminism or are they doomed to conflict?

MHY: Feminism is one; it is universal and it is anti-racist. What must be asked of anti-racism is that it be feminist once and for all. Islamic feminism is an oxymoron in itself. It is impossible to justify feminism through a religion, neither Christian women nor Jewish women have done that because it cannot be done.

I say that Islamic feminism is a poisoned candy that the Islamist ideology has given us, not religion, the ideology so that women shut up and conform. With which there is no reconciliation or there is not or there should not be a reconciliation, you have to know the history of this Islamic feminism, which was created in Spain, it was created by converts and it was created by a man in the Alpujarras of Granada, that is, when you know that story, well, you know that feminism has to have very little.