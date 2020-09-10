No Result
Exposures Attainable mass publicity in Töölö library, the affected person reported his an infection in Koronavilku

September 10, 2020
Those that could also be uncovered to the an infection are suggested to watch their situation for 2 weeks and apply for checks if even delicate signs happen.

I am at work a doable mass publicity to the coronavirus has been detected within the library, the Metropolis of Helsinki’s social and well being division says in its press launch.

An individual who was within the Töölö library on Monday, September 7, was later recognized with a coronavirus an infection. Individuals who have been within the library studying room on that day from 9 am to 1 pm and on the fourth flooring of the library from 1 pm to 4 pm could have been uncovered to the coronavirus.

They’re suggested to watch their situation for 2 weeks and apply for checks if even delicate signs suggestive of coronavirus happen.

Signs embody fever, cough, headache, runny nostril, shortness of breath, muscle ache, lack of sense of scent or style, nausea, diarrhea, and irregular fatigue.

The contaminated particular person had entry to the Koronavilkku app. He entered the unlock code into the app and thus warned the Coron Flasher customers he encountered anonymously of doable publicity.

