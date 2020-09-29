Upgrade
Exposures Mass exposures in Espoo in Sello library, burger restaurants and Olari skate park

September 29, 2020
Potential exposures have mostly occurred about a week ago.

Espoo warns of possible coronavirus exposures at several locations in Leppävaara, Suomenoja and Olari.

The cello library has been infected with a coronavirus infection on Monday 21 September from 1 pm to 5 pm and on Tuesday 22 September from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Sellon Burger King shopping center may have been exposed on Monday 21 September from 5 pm to 7 pm and on Tuesday 22 September from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Suomenoja’s McDonald’s has been infected with a coronavirus on Wednesday 23 September from 10 am to 11 am. Olari Skate Park warns of possible exposures from 16 to 25 September.

The City of Espoo hopes that people who have been in the places listed above during the above-mentioned times will pay particular attention to whether they get any symptoms of the coronavirus. If there are symptoms, time for the test can be reserved through the Hus coronabot of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

