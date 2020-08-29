Exposures A coronavirus infection found on a resident of Metropolia’s Myllypuro campus

University of Applied Sciences A person on Metropolia’s Myllypuro campus has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, the City of Helsinki’s Social and Health Services Department says in a press release.

The person was on the Myllypuro campus on 25 August.

The press release addressed to the students and staff of the University of Applied Sciences states that the epidemiological activities of the City of Helsinki will call all persons identified as close contacts no later than Saturday.

The exposed will be quarantined for two weeks until September 8th.

“If there is no contact during Saturday, then it can be stated that it is not among the exposed people,” says Metropolia’s Communications Manager. Liisa Salo.

Sliver says that they have sent information about the exposed to the City of Helsinki, which is responsible for informing the exposed. Salo says he doesn’t know how many have been exposed or where the person on the big campus has moved.

Due to the privacy of individuals, Salo cannot provide accurate personal information or, for example, whether the infected student or staff member was.

About 6,000 students study on the Myllypuro campus and about 500 staff members work. However, many of them have been telecommuting due to coronavirus restrictions. The campus has had orientation instruction for first-year students.